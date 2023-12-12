Zlatan Ibrahimovic enters RedBird as senior adviser to AC Milan

(MENAFN) On Monday, football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined the private equity fund RedBird Capital and assumed the role of senior adviser to AC Milan.



"RedBird Capital Partners ("RedBird") today announced the appointment of Zlatan Ibrahimović ("Ibra") as an Operating Partner across its Sports and Media & Entertainment investment portfolio," AC Milan stated in a declaration.



"In this capacity, he will also serve as a Senior Advisor to AC Milan Ownership and Senior Management," it further mentioned.



Expressing deep gratitude, Ibrahimovic conveyed his appreciation for taking on crucial and impactful roles with both RedBird and AC Milan.



"RedBird has partnered with some of the greatest athletes, teams and business figures in the world to create businesses with meaning and impact. I look forward to contributing to their investing activities across their sports, media and entertainment properties," he also said.



Ibrahimovic, one of the most iconic football players, left an indelible mark by winning 34 trophies across his illustrious career, representing clubs such as Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona FC, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, and the Los Angeles Galaxy.



Throughout his remarkable career, the Swedish football great netted 496 goals in 827 club matches. Additionally, he made significant contributions to the national team, scoring 62 goals in 122 caps for Sweden and solidifying his position as the all-time leading goal scorer for his nation.



The 41-year-old officially retired as an AC Milan player in June.

MENAFN12122023000045015839ID1107581083