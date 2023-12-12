Bitcoin experiences decline as investors choose to take profits after December surge

(MENAFN) Bitcoin experienced a decline on Monday as investors opted to take profits following its December surge. The cryptocurrency's price dropped over 7 percent to USD40,887.81, as reported by Coinbase, following a substantial decrease on Sunday night that saw it briefly dip to USD40,300. Bitcoin had reached above USD44,000 the previous week and traded just below that level over the weekend.



In tandem, ether fell by 7 percent to USD2,202.92, while Solana's SOL token and Ripple's XRP both recorded 7 percent and 8 percent declines, respectively. According to Coin Metrics, both bitcoin and ether were on track for their worst performance days since August 18 and March 9, respectively.



Cryptocurrency-related equities also faced downward pressure, with Coinbase dropping around 5 percent, MicroStrategy losing 7 percent, and bitcoin miners like Riot Platforms and Marathon Digital experiencing double-digit declines of 11 percent and 12 percent, respectively. Wall Street favorites CleanSpark and Iris Energy were down nearly 15 percent and 14 percent, respectively.



These movements followed a 12 percent increase for bitcoin in December, driven by growing expectations that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission could approve the first spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in early January. Galaxy Digital estimates the potential market size of a U.S. bitcoin ETF to be around USD14 trillion in the first year post-launch, expanding to approximately USD26 trillion in the second year.

MENAFN12122023000045015839ID1107581078