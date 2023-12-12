With Americas GSA, ECS Group Paves The Way For Central American Market Growth

(MENAFN- Lemon Queen) With its strong Latin American presence, particularly in Central America, Americas GSA greatly expands ECS Group’s network, increasing its overall presence to 16 countries on the continent. In acquiring Americas GSA, ECS Group has taken a significant step towards its strategic goal of achieving full coverage across the Americas.



The acquisition of Americas GSA not only expands ECS Group’s already unrivalled Latin American network, but also creates a considerable Central American presence. The acquisition agreement was signed on 29 October 2023. 42 staff across 13 Americas GSA offices join ECS Group’s existing workforce of more than 80 local heroes in Latin America. They bring in an established, close network of freight forwarders and strategic exporters, and long-standing contracts with renowned airlines such as LATAM Airlines, MAS, Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa, Swiss, Korean Air, and Ethiopian Airlines, pushing the group’s airline portfolio up to more than 40 airlines.



Even more significantly, through Americas GSA, ECS Group gains a first-time presence in Bolivia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua, and Panamá, alongside its previous network of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and USA.



GSA of choice – industry trust



“Our vision is to become one of the largest air cargo GSAs in Latin America, not just in terms of network, but specifically as the GSA of choice for comprehensive international solutions delivered with local finesse. This partnership with ECS Group brings together a highly professional air cargo organization with a strong global vision, and an established team with in-depth knowledge of the Latin-American market and close relationships with the largest customers in the region. Within this new alliance, Americas GSA will be able to offer even higher quality service, more opportunities tailored to the specific needs of our partners, airlines, and customers, and enjoy a firm technological and financial foundation on which to continue growing,” says Pablo Canales, Managing Partner – CEO of Americas GSA.



Poised to shape the future of air cargo in Latin America



Adrien Thominet, Executive Chairman of ECS Group, explains, “Americas GSA not only greatly augments our coverage in Central America, significantly adding to our strong network of committed, local air cargo experts operating across the continent, but since it shares a very similar corporate culture and likewise places great value on professional expertise, it offers a highly promising basis for solid organic growth. Together, we are well poised to shape the future of air cargo in Latin America and have a considerable and positive impact on the success of our customers.”



Cutting-edge technology and complete coverage



“ECS Group’s long-term aim is to offer the ultimate in GSSA services across every country in The Americas: from Canada to Chile. By that, I mean expertly balancing out existing and potential customer relationships built on trust, expertise, and experience, with the advanced business insights and process support that the latest in digital air cargo solutions developed by our in-house Cargo Digital Factory bring. Thanks to its established and loyal team of managers, well known for their commitment to performance and quality service on a personal level, Americas GSA is already very strong on customer proximity and interaction. We see significant synergies in terms of business, digital initiatives, and service offerings, and look forward to positive developments in our newest region, as we head into the new year. ECS Group warmly welcomes Americas GSA!” Adrien Thominet concludes.





