Organic expo begins in Dubai

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 12, 2023:

Unlocking the potential of the region’s organic and natural market, the Middle East’s biggest trade event for organic and natural products has begun in Dubai.



Organised under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Middle East Organic & Natural Products Expo Dubai 2023 is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from December 12-14. The Expo was inaugurated by H.E. Eng. Dawood Abdulrahman AlHajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality.



From organically grown fruits and vegetables to specialty tea and coffee and natural and clean beauty products to sustainable living, Middle East’s leading event for all things organic and natural is featuring over 300 exhibitors from 63 countries.



Over the last 21 years the expo has grown to become the largest sourcing platform for Middle East across various segments covering natural and organic products. This year, the Expo has added several exciting new features, including the Superfoods Pavilion, Ingredient Section, Fresh & Perishables Corner and Date Pavilion.



“The expo is the true reflection of the market demand and the government’s initiatives in the direction of achieving sustainability and food security. The result is not just the event doubling in size but also in the number of participating countries which has seen a 146% increase. This year’s event also has a special focus on fresh fruits and vegetables and smart farming technologies,” said Shinu Pillai, General Manager of the Expo.



Along with continuous participation from some of the world’s top producing countries such as Greece, Turkiye, Poland, Ukraine, Russia and Iran the event is featuring Italy, Korea, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Rwanda, Ghana, Turkmenistan, Bhutan, China and the Philippines for the first time through their national country pavilions.



The Expo has seen many global debuts by top suppliers as they consider the Middle East as one of the fastest growing markets in the world for sustainable and clean products. This includes variety of specialty tea and coffee, food ingredients, clean beauty products, immune boosting health supplements, and organic fertilisers.



This year’s expo will also feature live demonstrations and product activations at the live Organic Super Kitchen with a busy schedule that ranges from different cuisines around the world, tea ceremonies etc. On the other hand, a series of knowledge sessions are planned at the conference which includes top experts and leaders in the market making it a must attend event.



“We have successfully created a year-round trade eco system through our Online to Offline strategy whereby suppliers and buyers are able to meet and discuss opportunities in real-time and directly source new products from around the world online and finally meet them face to face in Dubai at the expo,” Shinu Pillai added.



Organic Majlis is a series of online trade sessions that convened over 20,000 buyers and suppliers through its twelve sessions this year while arabianorganics.com, the wholesale eCommerce platform that was launched in 2017, has become the go-to portal to source all things organic and natural which has over 35,000 active users.



The two-day TCAM Conference now in its 6th year has a line-up of over 20 speakers and is the only such event for the traditional and alternative medicine sector in the region. This year’s conference theme ‘The role of TCAM on lifestyle diseases’ aims to foster traditional wisdom and healing practices such as Ayurveda, Chinese, Hijama and alternative therapies like Homoeo, Chiro etc. for a healthy world.





MENAFN12122023006976014991ID1107581060