Sharjah Shopping Promotions 2023 presents 37 days of premium retail, entertainment surprises

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, December 12, 2023



“Sharjah Shopping Promotions 2023”, the prominent annual promotional and entertainment event organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is set to launch across the Emirate on Friday. The month-long event, running from December 15 through January 20, 2024, features a diverse programme packed with spectacular entertainment events, one-of-a-kind experiences, innovative shopping activities, promotional offers, and extraordinary prizes, creating a celebratory atmosphere that all members of the family will enjoy.

Over the course of 37 days, dozens of shopping centres and thousands of shops registered with the Sharjah Chamber will participate by offering their most impressive promotions on a wide variety of products and renowned global brands. This edition will also include a huge lineup of winter promotional offers and festivities at Sharjah’s main shopping centres, tourist landmarks, and family entertainment destinations, in addition to a diverse bundle of heritage and folklore events, shopping activities, and valuable prizes and gifts for shoppers.

Abdulaziz Mohammed Shattaf, Assistant Director-General of the Communication and Business Sector at the Chamber, noted that the UAE witnesses a significant spike in tourism activity during the winter season, when it becomes the leading international tourism location for visitors from abroad. The UAE draws in global crowds through its diverse tourist and leisure destinations, its vast shopping and leisure centres, which are the largest in the region, and its international events and festivals. Sharjah Shopping Promotions contributes to enhancing this emerging tourism landscape and consolidates Sharjah's position as a favourite destination for citizens, residents, and visitors from around the world.

The event, organised by the Chamber in cooperation with a number of government agencies involved in economic affairs, will imbue added value into the retail and tourism sectors at the beginning of 2024. As the majority of Sharjah shopping centres will take part in Sharjah Shopping Promotions, the wide range of exclusive offers and activities are sure to meet the expectations of all members of society. The event will feature enticing promotions and entertainment activities, including discounts and drawings for a large number of daily and weekly prizes and gifts, with vouchers and various other appealing surprises awaiting shoppers.





