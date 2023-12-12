Ford to reduce planned output of all-electric F-150 Lightning by half

(MENAFN) Ford Motor is set to reduce the planned production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup by nearly half next year, marking a significant shift after the company had previously expanded plant capacity for the electric vehicle in 2023.



Under the revised production plans, the average volume for the F-150 Lightnings at Ford's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, is expected to be around 1,600 units per week starting in January. This represents a substantial reduction from the automaker's recent plan, which aimed to produce an average of roughly 3,200 vehicles per week.



“We’ll continue to match production with customer demand,” a Ford representative declared on Monday.



Ford executives have recently emphasized the company's commitment to aligning production with demand, leading to the cancellation or postponement of USD12 billion in upcoming electric vehicle (EV) investments.



The decision to reduce production for the F-150 Lightning was outlined in a planning memo to suppliers, citing "changing market demand" as the primary reason for the cuts, according to Automotive News.



The slower-than-expected demand for EVs can be attributed to high prices and interest rates, prompting automakers to focus on cost-cutting measures for the production of all-electric vehicles. In response to market dynamics, Ford spent six weeks earlier this year increasing the capacity of the F-150 Lightning at its Michigan plant.



The plant was initially projected to produce 150,000 of the all-electric trucks, a threefold increase from the initial planned output.

MENAFN12122023000045015839ID1107581055