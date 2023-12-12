CoinMENA FZE Receives a VASP License for VA Broker-Dealer Services from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA)

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE, 12 December 2023 – CoinMENA FZE, a subsidiary of CoinMENA B.S.C. (c), one of the few regulated crypto asset service providers in the region, has successfully obtained a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license for VA Broker-Dealer services from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) to operate and offer its services in and from the Emirate.



CoinMENA B.S.C (c) has, to this point, been serving clients in the UAE from its base in Bahrain. With the award of the VARA license, CoinMENA FZE can now serve clients from its Dubai Head Office and utilize local banking services, offering UAE-based users the convenience of instant money deposits and withdrawals.



Commenting in a joint statement, CoinMENA’s co-founders Dina Sam’an and Talal Tabbaa said: “Thanks to the regulatory clarity from VARA, Dubai is becoming a global hub for crypto and digital asset financial services.”



“Building strong relationships with local regulators has been a priority for us since day one,” said Sam’an. “We are delighted to have received a license from VARA, which further strengthens our market position and gives confidence to our users and investors.”



“Dubai is at the forefront of crypto growth and innovation, launching various initiatives to push the adoption of the digital asset in the region,” added Tabbaa. “Working with VARA will enable us to better serve our institutional and retail users in the Emirate as well as reduce fiat to crypto transaction costs.”





