Pearl Polyurethane Systems joins world leaders at COP28 to discuss climate change reforms

As a pioneer of sustainability in the global chemical industry, Pearl Polyurethane Systems will be collaborating with the Future Economy Forum and Now Partners by participating in an innovation lab in the Blue Zone at COP28 in Dubai.



Part of a twelve-day series of Solutions Dialogues hosted over the duration of the event, the innovation lab Pearl is participating in on December 6, 2023, titled Creating Cities for Community and Planetary Health, will be a platform to discuss and action a plan to fight climate change and reduce carbon emissions by equipping cities with the tools and budget to invest in sustainable infrastructure. Since its inception, Pearl has been at the forefront of environmental change within the chemical industry and has made the development of sustainable PU products and systems its main focus.



The innovation labs will host industry experts and policymakers actively engaged in sourcing solutions to achieve climate neutrality. Commenting on the company’s role at the event, Martin Kruczinna, CEO of Pearl Group shared that conversations around environmental change and the move towards greener industries is now more important than ever. “We are excited about the opportunity to be a part of a global event like COP28 and to use this platform to engage with decision makers and global leaders on creating solutions for the climate crisis. Our focus is to lend our expertise to showcase the vital importance proper building insulation plays in achieving zero carbon emissions.”



According to the International Energy Agency, 26 per cent of global energy-related emissions can be attributed to the operations of buildings. Kruczinna reiterated proper insulation solutions such as those provided through polyurethane products and systems, have the potential to decrease carbon emissions by 50 per cent globally. “Our focus at the innovation lab will be to lend our knowledge as industry experts to implement stringent performance standards and building energy codes and the use of renewable technologies in the construction industry to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. The time to act is now if we want to positively impact the environment and world we live in.”



An industry leader in the fight against climate change, Pearl is one of the few polyurethane system houses around the globe to hold International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) approval. As a company, it is always evolving and developing its offerings to achieve the shared vision of contributing to a brighter, greener future. The development of its more sustainable, low lambda insulation product, EcoPearl, using natural ingredients, such as cashew nut oil, algae oil and date seed oil, in the manufacturing of its products and other energy efficient initiatives at its global offices is what sets the company apart as a change-maker in the conversation about global energy efficiency.



