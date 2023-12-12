Choice Hotels pursues hostile takeover bid of Wyndham hotels, resorts

(MENAFN) Choice Hotels has escalated its efforts to acquire Wyndham Hotels & Resorts through a hostile takeover bid after failed attempts to secure a deal through negotiation. The latest exchange offer to Wyndham shareholders includes USD49.50 in cash and 0.324 shares of Choice common stock per Wyndham share, valuing the potential deal at around USD8 billion. The offer allows Wyndham shareholders to opt for all cash, all shares, or a combination of both.



Choice CEO Patrick Pacious expressed disappointment in Wyndham's board for rejecting previous proposals without engagement, citing the absence of a negotiated agreement. Despite the hostile approach, Pacious emphasized the company's ongoing interest in a mutually agreeable transaction, suggesting the potential for additional value if Wyndham reconsiders.



Pacious revealed plans to engage with Wyndham's shareholders in the coming days and weeks, while initiating the regulatory approval process. Choice had previously made a private proposal in mid-November, offering USD49.50 in cash and 0.324 shares of Choice stock per Wyndham share, along with two seats on the combined company's board. Wyndham rejected the offer last month, citing concerns about business, regulatory, and execution risks.



The takeover saga highlights the intensifying competition in the hospitality industry and the strategic moves companies are making to position themselves for growth.

MENAFN12122023000045015682ID1107580676