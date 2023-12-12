Research Report On Food Plastic Bag Market Size 2024-2030: Key Developments, Companies, Product Types, And Demand Forecast

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) Food Plastic Bag Market Survey Report segmented by Types, Applications, and Manufactures (DuPont, Amcor, Berry Global, Sonoco Products Company, CCL Industries, Mondi, Constantia Flexibles, Sealed Air Corporation, Coveris, Winpak, Genpak, Graham Packaging Company, Chantler Packaging, HIP LIK, Yi Jian Xing Glue Box) which contains TOC, Fact and Figures, CAGR Analysis and Regional Analysis

"Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

This comprehensive report delves into the analysis of the "Food Plastic Bag Market" examining its segmentation based on Type and Application. The report identifies key challenges, proposes risk mitigation solutions, explores methodologies, and provides a forward-looking perspective along with potential opportunities. Additionally, it highlights leading companies in the Food Plastic Bag market (DuPont, Amcor, Berry Global, Sonoco Products Company, CCL Industries, Mondi, Constantia Flexibles, Sealed Air Corporation, Coveris, Winpak, Genpak, Graham Packaging Company, Chantler Packaging, HIP LIK, Yi Jian Xing Glue Box).

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Food Plastic Bag Market

Generally made of PE polyethylene PP polypropylene, food packaging bags. Almost all synthetic resins are used in plastics. Resin is the most important component in plastic and acts as an adhesive, which can glue other components of plastic into a whole. Although adding various additives can change the properties of plastics, the resin is the fundamental factor that determines the type, performance and use of plastics.

The global Food Plastic Bag market size was valued at USD million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2029 with a CAGR during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

This report is a detailed and comprehensive analysis for global Food Plastic Bag market. Both quantitative and qualitative analyses are presented by manufacturers, by region and country, by Type and by Application. As the market is constantly changing, this report explores the competition, supply and demand trends, as well as key factors that contribute to its changing demands across many markets. Company profiles and product examples of selected competitors, along with market share estimates of some of the selected leaders for the year 2023, are provided.

Market segmentation

Food Plastic Bag market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2029, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

The major players covered in the Food Plastic Bag market report are:



DuPont

Amcor

Berry Global

Sonoco Products Company

CCL Industries

Mondi

Constantia Flexibles

Sealed Air Corporation

Coveris

Winpak

Genpak

Graham Packaging Company

Chantler Packaging

HIP LIK Yi Jian Xing Glue Box

Market segment by Type



PET

PVC

PP Others



Bread

Vegetable

Fruit Others

Market segment by Application

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Key Features of Food Plastic Bag Market:



Global Food Plastic Bag market size and forecasts, in consumption value (USD Million), 2018-2029

Global Food Plastic Bag market size and forecasts by region and country, in consumption value (USD Million), 2018-2029

Global Food Plastic Bag market size and forecasts, by Type and by Application, in consumption value (USD Million), 2018-2029 Global Food Plastic Bag market shares of main players, in revenue (USD Million), 2018-2023

The Primary Objectives in This Report Are:



To determine the size of the total market opportunity of global and key countries

To assess the growth potential for Food Plastic Bag

To forecast future growth in each product and end-use market

To assess competitive factors affecting the marketplace

This report profiles key players in the global Food Plastic Bag market based on the following parameters - company overview, production, value, price, gross margin, product portfolio, geographical presence, and key developments. This report also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Food Plastic Bag product scope, market overview, market estimation caveats and base year.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Food Plastic Bag, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Food Plastic Bag from 2018 to 2023.

Chapter 3, the Food Plastic Bag competitive situation, sales quantity, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Food Plastic Bag breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales quantity, consumption value and growth by regions, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales quantity, consumption value and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022 Food Plastic Bag market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2024 to 2029.

Chapter 12, market dynamics, drivers, restraints, trends, Porters Five Forces analysis, and Influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War.

Chapter 13, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Food Plastic Bag.

Chapter 14 and 15, to describe Food Plastic Bag sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion.

Detailed TOC of Global Food Plastic Bag Market 2023 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2029

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Food Plastic Bag

1.2 Market Estimation Caveats and Base Year

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Overview: Global Food Plastic Bag Consumption Value by Type: 2018 Versus 2022 Versus 2029

1.4 Market Analysis by Application

1.4.1 Overview: Global Food Plastic Bag Consumption Value by Application: 2018 Versus 2022 Versus 2029

1.5 Global Food Plastic Bag Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Food Plastic Bag Consumption Value (2018 and 2022 and 2029)

1.5.2 Global Food Plastic Bag Sales Quantity (2018-2029)

1.5.3 Global Food Plastic Bag Average Price (2018-2029)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Manufacture 1

2.1.1 Manufacture 1 Details

2.1.2 Manufacture 1 Major Business

2.1.3 Manufacture 1 Food Plastic Bag Product and Services

2.1.4 Manufacture 1 Food Plastic Bag Sales Quantity, Average Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2023)

2.1.5 Manufacture 1 Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: Food Plastic Bag by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Food Plastic Bag Sales Quantity by Manufacturer (2018-2023)

3.2 Global Food Plastic Bag Revenue by Manufacturer (2018-2023)

3.3 Global Food Plastic Bag Average Price by Manufacturer (2018-2023)

3.4 Market Share Analysis (2022)

3.4.1 Producer Shipments of Food Plastic Bag by Manufacturer Revenue (USD MM) and Market Share (percentage): 2022

3.4.2 Top 3 Food Plastic Bag Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.4.2 Top 6 Food Plastic Bag Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Food Plastic Bag Market: Overall Company Footprint Analysis

3.5.1 Food Plastic Bag Market: Region Footprint

3.5.2 Food Plastic Bag Market: Company Product Type Footprint

3.5.3 Food Plastic Bag Market: Company Product Application Footprint

3.6 New Market Entrants and Barriers to Market Entry

3.7 Mergers, Acquisition, Agreements, and Collaborations

4 Consumption Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Food Plastic Bag Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Sales Quantity by Region (2018-2029)

4.1.2 Global Consumption Value by Region (2018-2029)

4.1.3 Global Average Price by Region (2018-2029)

4.2 North America Consumption Value (2018-2029)

4.3 Europe Consumption Value (2018-2029)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Consumption Value (2018-2029)

4.5 South America Consumption Value (2018-2029)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Consumption Value (2018-2029)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Food Plastic Bag Sales Quantity by Type (2018-2029)

5.2 Global Food Plastic Bag Consumption Value by Type (2018-2029)

5.3 Global Food Plastic Bag Average Price by Type (2018-2029)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Food Plastic Bag Sales Quantity by Application (2018-2029)

6.2 Global Food Plastic Bag Consumption Value by Application (2018-2029)

6.3 Global Food Plastic Bag Average Price by Application (2018-2029)

7 North America

7.1 North America Food Plastic Bag Sales Quantity by Type (2018-2029)

7.2 North America Sales Quantity by Application (2018-2029)

7.3 North America Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Sales Quantity by Country (2018-2029)

7.3.2 North America Consumption Value by Country (2018-2029)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Food Plastic Bag Sales Quantity by Type (2018-2029)

8.2 Europe Sales Quantity by Application (2018-2029)

8.3 Europe Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Sales Quantity by Country (2018-2029)

8.3.2 Europe Consumption Value by Country (2018-2029)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2018-2029)

12.1 Food Plastic Bag Market Drivers

12.2 Food Plastic Bag Market Restraints

12.3 Food Plastic Bag Trends Analysis

12.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

12.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

12.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

12.5 Influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War

12.5.1 Influence of COVID-19

12.5.2 Influence of Russia-Ukraine War

13 Raw Material and Industry Chain

13.1 Raw Material of Food Plastic Bag and Key Manufacturers

13.2 Manufacturing Costs Percentage of Food Plastic Bag

13.3 Food Plastic Bag Production Process

13.4 Food Plastic Bag Industrial Chain

14 Shipments by Distribution Channel

14.1 Sales Channel

14.1.1 Direct to End-User

14.1.2 Distributors

14.2 Food Plastic Bag Typical Distributors

14.3 Food Plastic Bag Typical Customers

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Methodology

16.2 Research Process and Data Source

16.3 Disclaimer

