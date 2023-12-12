Hasbro to suspend over 1,000 employees amid weak sales continue in holiday season

(MENAFN) Toy maker Hasbro is set to lay off approximately 1,100 employees as it grapples with sluggish sales that have persisted into the holiday shopping season, as revealed in a company memo obtained by a US-based news agency.



Hasbro's workforce numbered around 6,300 earlier this year, according to a company fact sheet. The news of the layoffs resulted in a more than 5 percent decline in Hasbro's shares during premarket trading on Tuesday morning, and rival Mattel's stock also experienced a slip.



“We anticipated the first three quarters to be challenging, particularly in Toys, where the market is coming off historic, pandemic-driven highs,” Chief Executive Officer Chris Cocks stated in the memo. “While we have made some important progress across our organization, the headwinds we saw through the first nine months of the year have continued into Holiday and are likely to persist into 2024.”



Having already laid off several hundred employees earlier this year, Hasbro had issued a warning in October, signaling impending challenges. In its most recent quarterly earnings report, the company further reduced its already subdued full-year outlook, anticipating a revenue decline ranging from 13 percent to 15 percent for the year.



In the October quarterly report, Hasbro noted a significant decline in sales for popular toy brands. Iconic names such as My Little Pony, Nerf, and Transformers experienced an 18 percent drop at the time, attributed to "softer category trends."



As of Monday's close, Hasbro's stock had experienced a nearly 20 percent decline. In comparison, its competitor Mattel had also cautioned about soft sales, but Mattel's stock showed an increase of about 6 percent through Monday. This rise was significantly influenced by the box office success of the film "Barbie." However, Mattel's gain remains below the 17 percent increase recorded by the S&P 500 so far this year.

