IBN Coverage Initiated For Software Effective Solutions Corp. (D/B/A Medcana)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Software Effective Solutions Corp. (d/b/a MedCana) (OTC: SFWJ) , a global infrastructure and holding company in the cannabis industry, today announces it has selected IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications initiatives.



MedCana currently owns five companies focused on pharmaceutical cannabis production, as well a software company focused on managing processes for plant-to-patient operations. The recent acquisition of an irrigation and greenhouse technology company rounded out its portfolio of holdings.

MedCana's focus is on developing clients and companies in Latin America, initially in Colombia, and partnerships with laboratories, research facilities and hospitals throughout the world. The company is building the technology, laboratories, growing facilities and scientific teams to provide premium pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts to the world. MedCana's goal is to become the world's premier resource for pharmaceutical cannabis products by leveraging its global view and reach.

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets , various newsletters , social media channels , wire services via InvestorWire , blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for MedCana .

With 17+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 60+ trusted brands , IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers . IBN is uniquely positioned to provide MedCana the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists and the general public.

About Software Effective Solutions (d/b/a MedCana)

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

