Indian Premier expresses approval of Supreme Court's ruling

(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his approval of the Supreme Court's ruling on Monday, which upheld the government's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, a Muslim-majority state bordering Pakistan and China.



In a news release published on Tuesday, Modi stated that the court had “upheld the sovereignty and integrity of India.” “The SC [Supreme Court] rightly observed that the decision taken on August 5, 2019, was done to enhance constitutional integration and not disintegration,” Modi added, indicating the administration’s first verdict in 2013 to cancel Article 370 of the constitution.



Under the crucial provision of Article 370, the laws enacted by the Indian parliament were not automatically applicable to Jammu and Kashmir. The local legislature had the authority to approve such laws by passing parallel acts. This provision granted a certain level of autonomy to the former princely state, which had acceded to India in 1947.



However, in 2019, the federal government led by Modi took the step to revoke Kashmir's special status, leading to its division into two federally administered union territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

