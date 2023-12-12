Investors expect Fed meeting as Wall Street gains, Macy's rise on USD5.8B private bid

(MENAFN) Stocks on Wall Street recorded gains as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year. The S&P 500 rose by 0.4 percent, with the Nasdaq composite posting a 0.2 percent increase, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average adding 0.4 percent. Notably, Macy's experienced a significant surge of 19 percent following reports of an investor group launching a USD5.8 billion bid to take the retail giant private.



The market's focus for the week includes upcoming updates on both consumer and wholesale inflation levels, providing context ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting conclusion on Wednesday. Major stock indexes have been on a six-week winning streak, contributing to the S&P 500's 20 percent year-to-date increase. Treasury yields remained stable during the trading session.



Specifically on Monday, the S&P 500 gained 18.07 points, closing at 4,622.44, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 157.06 points to 36,404.93. The Nasdaq composite rose by 28.51 points, reaching 14,432.49. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies also saw a 0.2 percent increase, adding 2.86 points to close at 1,883.68.



Year-to-date performance highlights substantial gains across major indices: the S&P 500 has surged by 20.4 percent, the Dow has seen an increase of 9.8 percent, the Nasdaq has risen by 37.9 percent, and the Russell 2000 has gained 7 percent. The positive momentum in the stock market reflects ongoing optimism among investors, with a focus on economic indicators and monetary policy decisions.

