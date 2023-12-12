Governor Hochul reveals USD1B plan to expand Albany as global semiconductor hub

(MENAFN) Governor Kathy Hochul of New York has unveiled a USD1 billion investment initiative aimed at expanding chip technology research in Albany, the state's capital, with the strategic objective of transforming the region into a leading global center for semiconductor research and manufacturing. The initiative aligns with the state's efforts to secure federal grants under the CHIPS and Science Act, which earmarks over USD52 billion for semiconductor research and manufacturing. This move is part of a broader plan to regain control of the semiconductor industry globally, with a particular emphasis on competition with China.



Governor Hochul emphasized the competitive nature of the global race for technological dominance and positioned New York as a frontrunner, stating that the state will emerge victorious in this race. The USD1 billion investment is anticipated to generate 700 new jobs and includes the acquisition of a next-generation lithography machine designed for manufacturing computer chips.



Key industry players, including semiconductor designer IBM and semiconductor manufacturer Micron, will collaborate with the state by matching the USD1 billion investment with an additional USD9 billion. A portion of this combined funding will be dedicated to the construction of a chip research facility at the University at Albany.



While specific details about the hiring timeline and industry investments were not provided in the announcement, the initiative reflects a public-private partnership aiming to position upstate New York as a hub for semiconductor industry innovation and manufacturing. Senator Chuck Schumer underscored the significance of the collaboration, noting that it will contribute to making groundbreaking discoveries in semiconductor technology, ensuring that the future of the industry is developed within the state.



Concurrently, the Biden administration announced USD35 million in CHIPS Act funding for BAE Systems to enhance chip production at a New Hampshire facility, focusing on chips for military aircraft. New York's historical reliance on incentives to nurture the semiconductor industry includes previous initiatives, such as a USD1.4 billion package to attract a chip plant near Saratoga Springs and USD5.5 billion in tax breaks to entice Micron to Syracuse.

