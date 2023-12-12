A Year End Message From Marc Seelenfreund, Siyata Mobile’S CEO

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Siyata set for success in 2024 after laying strong foundation in 2023

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq: SYTA, SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the“Company”), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, shares the following year end message from Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata.



Dear Siyata Mobile family,

I would like to start by extending warm holiday greetings to Siyata's valued stakeholders, clients, partners, and team members. May we all be blessed by celebrating this holiday season with our loved ones and prepare for a very successful 2024.

This year has been difficult, as the capital markets were unforgiving. With that said, 2023 played a critical and pivotal year for Siyata as we were able to complete difficult foundational tasks required to deliver impactful results in 2024.

As we enter 2024, Siyata is quickly becoming a global leader in the ever-growing Push-to-Talk Over Cellular industry with Next Generation Cellular Technology. Siyata manufactures the only Mission Critical Push-to-Talk (MCPTT) cellular radio device currently offered by leading North American cellular carriers, as well as a growing number of top international carriers.

Siyata is in an extremely unique position; ⁠we've secured many of the world's largest cellular carriers which understand that land mobile radio (LMR) is an antiquated and costly technology and are working hard to move this massive industry over to cellular technology. The carriers see an opportunity to offer our next generation product portfolio in this multi-billion-dollar market to their clients and light up their SIM cards in our devices. Fiscal year 2024 will continue to present growth opportunities for our company, as the carriers have clear incentives to sell our MCPTT devices to their enterprise and first responder customers.

We believe that providing our leading products to first responders is more important than ever and are confident that we are firmly positioned at the forefront of this critical and growing sector.

Our number one goal in 2024 is to ramp up sales and reach profitability, which we are confident can be achieved. Based on our projected sales and carrier incentives, we are forecasting large-scale opportunities in different verticals including first responders, education, health care, security, utilities, hospitality and more.

The Company's solutions address a multi-billion-dollar market, and ⁠we have an exciting roadmap ahead of us including the addition of 5G devices to ensure that we stay ahead of the market to maximize shareholder value.

Thank you for supporting our pursuit of providing the most advanced and affordable solutions to mission critical service providers, as we look forward to a breakout year in 2024!

Sincerely,

Marc Seelenfreund, Siyata Mobile CEO

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global developer and vendor of next-generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories today.

In support of our Push-to-Talk handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade In-Vehicle solutions and Cellular Booster systems enabling our customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, and even in areas where the cellular signal is weak.

Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol“SYTA” and its previously issued warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol“SYTAW.”

Visit siyatamobile and unidencellular to learn more.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Siyata's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Siyata could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in Siyata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Siyata undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites and social media have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites or social media is not incorporated by reference into this press release.