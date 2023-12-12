Industry First Enterprise Optical LAN 3D Building Information Modeling Family Empowers Designers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tellabs is the first to market with a 3D Building Information Modeling (BIM) family for Optical Local Area Network (LAN) components that enable architects, engineers, and integrators to design modern high-performance networks in an easy, fast, and accurate manner

CARROLLTON, Texas, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tellabs, the leading provider of Passive Optical Network (PON) solutions, announces the creation and availability of the industry's first BIM family for Tellabs® Optical LAN solution.



Based on intelligent 3D Revit, the BIM family for Tellabs Optical LAN products includes:



Smart 3D Revit objects for Optical Line Terminals and Optical Network Terminals

Dimensions, clearances, weight, temperature, humidity, power, thermals, connectors, connector attributes, and hyperlinks to Tellabs' datasheets

Generic families for fiber and power components outside of Tellabs' families

Buildable families for IT, network, wireless, smart building, and Internet of Things objects

Embedded intelligence for connection values on family components The ability to automatically generate smart schedules for all connected products

This BIM library helps architects, engineers, designers, integrators, and consultants:



Save cost and time while designing innovative fiber-based networks

Make intelligent decisions with spatial aware 3D visualization

Improve change management throughout the project lifecycle Increase design accuracy by avoiding errors that arise from 2D drawings

“It was important to invest in 3D Revit to empower architects, engineers and integrators to design Optical LAN in 3D modeling to visualize all the advantages of fiber-based networks,” said Rich Schroder, Tellabs President, and CEO.“One of the greatest benefits of this Optical LAN BIM family is the ability to automatically generate smart schedules, making design work easier, faster and more accurate.”

To access this valuable sustainability tool, you can contact your Tellabs sales representative or submit this short Contact Request form.

About Tellabs

Fast and secure access has never been in more demand for service providers, enterprises, and government connectivity. Tellabs' sole focus is to deliver simple, secure, scalable, and stable connectivity to optimize network performance. Tellabs has delivered carrier-class access solutions to network operators for more than three decades. We are now expanding that leadership by defining the future of enterprise networking that connects the campus, and buildings and inspires people. For more information, please visit tellabs .

Media Contact

John Hoover

+1-707-206-1751

...



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at