Sofema Aviation Services Launches New Training Package For Continuing Airworthiness Management Organizations

MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Package for Continuing Airworthiness Management Organization (CAMO) staff.

The special recurrent package features four distinct courses, each one meticulously designed to meet the ongoing educational needs of CAMO professionals.

SOFIA, BULGARIA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The leader in aviation regulatory training, Sofema Online has created a Recurrent Training Package for CAMO Staff . Available as in-company training, either as a classroom or instructor-led webinar, the package is assembled in a 2-day program. One program consists of four separate courses and ensures 4 certificatesCourses included are:Performance-Based Navigation (PBN) IntroductionThis course is particularly useful for maintenance managers, airworthiness inspectors, maintenance engineers, and other maintenance personnel who need to understand the technical requirements and operational impact of PBN procedures on aircraft systems and equipment.What are the benefits?– Understanding the background of PBN technology– Implementation of Quality Control Processes and Procedures related to PBN OPSExtended Range Twin-Engine Operations Performance Standard (ETOPS)The course is designed for individuals involved in flight operations, maintenance, and planning for twin-engine aircraft that are intended to operate on extended-range routes. This includes flight crew members, maintenance technicians, engineers, and operations managers.What are the benefits?– Understanding the regulatory requirements to control and manage all ETOPS maintenance-related elements– Implementation of Quality Control Processes and Procedures related to ETOPS Maintenance & OPSFAA Airworthiness DirectivesAirworthiness Directives ( ADs), as they are commonly referred to – are the most important aircraft maintenance requirements. This course looks into the latest directives from the Federal Aviation Administration, emphasizing their impact on airworthiness maintenance. The training explains what ADs are, the process of their issuing, and how they should be implemented with a focus on the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) AD process and rules concerning ADs.What are the benefits?– What aircraft (or engines or other components) are affected by the AD?– What actions need to be taken to remedy the unsafe condition which caused the AD (at this point the AD often references specific work instructions, such as a Service Bulletin).Fuel Tank Safety Phase 2 – RecurrentA critical refresher course on fuel tank safety, ensuring adherence to safety regulations and operational compliance, suitable for aviation professionals who have already completed the initial Fuel Tank Safety training and need to undergo recurrent training to stay updated on the latest regulations and best practices. The recurrent phase of the course aims to reinforce and update the skills learned in initial training with a focus on new regulatory changes, industry developments, and improvements in fuel tank safety practices.What are the benefits?– Strengthening the grasp of fuel tank safety principles in aircraft,– Keeping up with current knowledge about the latest regulatory changes.– Focus on the maintenance, inspection, and repair of fuel systemsFlexible Training OptionsTo cater to the varying needs of aviation organizations Sofema Aviation Services is offering this training package in two convenient formats:In-Company Classroom Training: Interactive and engaging sessions conducted by expert instructors, promoting group discussions and experiential learning. The package is assembled in a 2-day program of 4 courses and cannot be delivered independently as а stand-alone training.Instructor-Led Webinar:For those who prefer remote learning, these courses are also available as webinars, delivering the same high-quality instruction and interactive experience.Upon successful completion of each course, participants will receive a certificate, accumulating a total of four individual certificates for the complete package.About Sofema Aviation ServicesWith a legacy of delivering unparalleled aviation training solutions to professionals globally, Sofema Aviation Services continues to be the preferred choice for many in the aviation sector. Committed to excellence and fostering continuous learning, Sofema is dedicated to elevating the standards of aviation training.For more details on this training package - ....

