New Song Dyed In The Wool Commemorates Sandy Hook Anniversary

"Dyed In The Wool" Commemorates Sandy Hook Anniversary

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mark Femino , a bluesy indie rock musician known for touring with the band Blind Man's Sun as well as having a solo career , is set to release a powerful new song titled "Dyed In The Wool" this week, coinciding with the anniversary of the tragic Sandy Hook School Shooting.The inspiration for the song struck Femino on December 14, 2012, while teaching a 2nd-grade class. An incident in the classroom, though minor in comparison, took on profound significance when he learned about the devastating events unfolding at Sandy Hook at the same time. This marked the beginning of a series of impactful experiences, including being present at the Boston Marathon bombing."Dyed In The Wool" delves into the concept of individuals with entrenched, violent thoughts that persist despite all efforts to shake them. The title draws from the phrase "dyed in the wool New Englander," reflecting on the deep-rooted nature of these disturbing ideas.The lyrics of the song poignantly explore the inability to escape such dark thoughts and the tragic consequences that follow. The recurring lines "Dyed in the wool, never able to see" and "They died in the wool, lay them down peacefully" convey a haunting message about the relentless nature of violence and the need for peace.“Dyed In The Wool's” emotive and thought-provoking lyrics create a captivating and memorable listening experience. The song serves as a reflection on the recurring tragedies that have affected the nation and a call for understanding and empathy in the face of adversity.“We are in a time of ongoing struggles against violence and this is a tribute to the lives affected by such senseless acts.” Femino hopes that the song will resonate with listeners and contribute to the ongoing conversation about societal challenges. The release of "Dyed In The Wool" is December 12th. The song will be available on all major streaming platforms.About Mark Femino: Mark is a musician's musician and teaches music to grades 1-12. You can find Mark on Spotify, Pandora , YouTube, and SoundCloud when he isn't playing locally. Femino has been a regular at The Barking Crab, The Hard Rock Cafe, The Harborside Lounge, Sterling Street Brewery, and Bamboo Westford and all of this while still releasing music. When he isn't making music, you will find him spending time with his daughter or his pets.

