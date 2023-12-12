Most Expensive (And Cheapest) High Street Homes In UK Revealed

(MENAFN- Pressat)
The UK's most expensive High Street homes are in a Cotswold village, according to house price data for the past ten years.
Leading business and residential directory site ukphonebook analysed millions of its data points to find that there are 2,376 High Streets in the UK. This was more than 300 more than second place Station Road.
Using our Land Registry data, which can be accessed through our Orbis service , we looked at the average price for homes sold on High Streets over the past 10 years - and found the most expensive and cheapest High Streets in the UK.
Most expensive High Street properties
The most expensive High Street homes can be found in the Worcestershire village of Broadway.
This picture-perfect Cotswold village has the most expensive High Street properties in the UK by a considerable distance.
In fact, the average price here is over £100K more than the next most expensive High Street. With a mix of terraced cottages and detached homes, it's easy to see why people pay a premium.
Here are the top 10 High Streets by average house price:
|
Town
|
Average price paid
|
Number of transactions
|
BROADWAY
|
£868495
|
62
|
MUCH HADHAM
|
£767647
|
34
|
INGATESTONE
|
£765819
|
96
|
MAIDENHEAD
|
£761761
|
91
|
FARNHAM
|
£740938
|
16
|
WINCHESTER
|
£733868
|
70
|
STRATFORD-UPON-AVON
|
£720929
|
30
|
AMERSHAM
|
£715391
|
76
|
CHINNOR
|
£673181
|
51
|
PADSTOW
|
£668375
|
16
Detailed analysis of the median prices and house types can be found in our report on High Street homes.
Most affordable high street homes
Sunderland High Street is the most affordable High Street in the UK, with an average price of just £52K – that's over £800,000 less than the highest.
In fact, almost all of the top 10 most affordable High Street homes are either in the North East or Wales.
Sunderland is joined by Crook, Willington and Houghton-le-Spring in the North East, while Wales has Port Talbot, Ferndale, Mountain Ash, Ebbw Vale and Tonypandy on the list. Only Warrington in Cheshire is the outlier.
|
Town
|
Average price paid
|
Number of transactions
|
SUNDERLAND
|
£52077
|
48
|
PORT TALBOT
|
£53874
|
40
|
FERNDALE
|
£55514
|
21
|
MOUNTAIN ASH
|
£60267
|
52
|
CROOK (Howden)
|
£60863
|
26
|
WILLINGTON
|
£63006
|
16
|
WARRINGTON
|
£64507
|
37
|
HOUGHTON LE SPRING
|
£65948
|
24
|
EBBW VALE
|
£67100
|
21
|
TONYPANDY
|
£67347
|
33
Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark said:“We know that the most expensive homes in England are in the south, so it is expected that this would follow suit when reporting on various other categories or credentials of properties.”
High Street House Types
Over the past 10 years, the most popular property types for sale of High Streets were, unsurprisingly, flats (35.4%), followed by terrace properties (30.2%).
Detached homes made up 19.4% of all property sales and semi-detached the remaining 14.9%.
New builds only made up 8% of all property sales on High Streets in the past 10 years. Of these, the majority (91%) were flats, reflecting the direction city centre housing is moving.
Detached homes were the most expensive with an average sale price of £488K, compared to terrace homes average of just £252K – a difference of £236K.
Nathan Emerson added:“With populations growing, especially in the south, flats are more common and more affordable when looking to step onto the property ladder.
“It is unsurprising that newly built homes make up little of the total number of homes for sale given that UK Government is lacking in building an adequate provision for an ever-growing population.
“As well as this, new build homes are also being built on available land which is often slightly outside of towns and in turn, high streets.”
|
Type of property
|
Number of sales
|
Average of Price Paid
|
Detached
|
12063
|
£488458
|
Flat
|
21976
|
£283242
|
Semi-Detached
|
9252
|
£306893
|
Terrace
|
18771
|
£252474
Get the full data on the top 10 most expensive high street homes .
