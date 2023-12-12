Most Expensive (And Cheapest) High Street Homes In UK Revealed

(MENAFN- Pressat) The UK's most expensive High Street homes are in a Cotswold village, according to house price data for the past ten years. Leading business and residential directory site ukphonebook analysed millions of its data points to find that there are 2,376 High Streets in the UK. This was more than 300 more than second place Station Road. Using our Land Registry data, which can be accessed through our Orbis service , we looked at the average price for homes sold on High Streets over the past 10 years - and found the most expensive and cheapest High Streets in the UK. Most expensive High Street properties The most expensive High Street homes can be found in the Worcestershire village of Broadway. This picture-perfect Cotswold village has the most expensive High Street properties in the UK by a considerable distance. In fact, the average price here is over £100K more than the next most expensive High Street. With a mix of terraced cottages and detached homes, it's easy to see why people pay a premium. Here are the top 10 High Streets by average house price:

Town Average price paid Number of transactions BROADWAY £868495 62 MUCH HADHAM £767647 34 INGATESTONE £765819 96 MAIDENHEAD £761761 91 FARNHAM £740938 16 WINCHESTER £733868 70 STRATFORD-UPON-AVON £720929 30 AMERSHAM £715391 76 CHINNOR £673181 51 PADSTOW £668375 16

Detailed analysis of the median prices and house types can be found in our report on High Street homes.

Most affordable high street homes

Sunderland High Street is the most affordable High Street in the UK, with an average price of just £52K – that's over £800,000 less than the highest.

In fact, almost all of the top 10 most affordable High Street homes are either in the North East or Wales.

Sunderland is joined by Crook, Willington and Houghton-le-Spring in the North East, while Wales has Port Talbot, Ferndale, Mountain Ash, Ebbw Vale and Tonypandy on the list. Only Warrington in Cheshire is the outlier.

Town Average price paid Number of transactions SUNDERLAND £52077 48 PORT TALBOT £53874 40 FERNDALE £55514 21 MOUNTAIN ASH £60267 52 CROOK (Howden) £60863 26 WILLINGTON £63006 16 WARRINGTON £64507 37 HOUGHTON LE SPRING £65948 24 EBBW VALE £67100 21 TONYPANDY £67347 33

Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark said:“We know that the most expensive homes in England are in the south, so it is expected that this would follow suit when reporting on various other categories or credentials of properties.”





High Street House Types

Over the past 10 years, the most popular property types for sale of High Streets were, unsurprisingly, flats (35.4%), followed by terrace properties (30.2%).

Detached homes made up 19.4% of all property sales and semi-detached the remaining 14.9%.

New builds only made up 8% of all property sales on High Streets in the past 10 years. Of these, the majority (91%) were flats, reflecting the direction city centre housing is moving.

Detached homes were the most expensive with an average sale price of £488K, compared to terrace homes average of just £252K – a difference of £236K.

Nathan Emerson added:“With populations growing, especially in the south, flats are more common and more affordable when looking to step onto the property ladder.



“It is unsurprising that newly built homes make up little of the total number of homes for sale given that UK Government is lacking in building an adequate provision for an ever-growing population.

“As well as this, new build homes are also being built on available land which is often slightly outside of towns and in turn, high streets.”

Type of property Number of sales Average of Price Paid Detached 12063 £488458 Flat 21976 £283242 Semi-Detached 9252 £306893 Terrace 18771 £252474

Get the full data on the top 10 most expensive high street homes .