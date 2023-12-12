Teeth Aligners Vs. Braces: Which Orthodontic Option Is Right For You?

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Dental professionals and orthodontics can occasionally have difficulty agreeing on which teeth straightening methodology is best for their patients. After all, determining the proper orthodontic treatment for individuals involves a comprehensive evaluation of their needs, preferences and clinical circumstances. Braces are a tried-and-true method for ensuring straighter teeth but can be more costly and clunkier than other options. Teeth aligners have gained popularity due to their effectiveness and aesthetics, but they may only be suitable for some cases of malocclusion. Let's discuss the options and break down the key differences between them so you're better informed when you decide to straighten your teeth.

Aligners

Clear teeth aligners are an ever-increasingly popular choice for individuals who want straighter teeth and are suitable for people who prefer a discreet and removable option. They are most effective in treating mild to moderate misalignment, spacing issues or minor bite problems, with treatment costs comparable to or more affordable than traditional braces. On top of that, some teeth aligner brands boast of being able to treat mild to moderate cases of malocclusion in as few as six months, making them twice or three times as fast as braces treatments. However, because aligners are removable, people who receive them need the self-discipline to wear them for a minimum of 20 hours a day to be truly effective.

Traditional Braces

Traditional braces are the go-to choice for those with severe orthodontic problems or complex bite issues, especially for those who may not be disciplined enough for removable aligners. They can address various malocclusions, providing dental professionals precise control over tooth movement through fixed brackets and wires with regular adjustments for consistent progress and effectiveness. All said, most types of braces do not provide the discretion aligners do, cost several thousand dollars and have treatment durations that last anywhere from 18 months to three years in the most serious of cases.

Lingual Braces

Lingual braces, similar to traditional braces, are an option for individuals who want a less noticeable treatment, as they are placed on the inner surface of the teeth. They can effectively correct various issues, but maintenance, adjustments and even regular teeth brushing and cleaning are more complex than clear aligners or traditional braces. Lingual braces are often cemented to the backs of teeth, meaning you could have braces in your mouth for the rest of your life. Lingual braces are also more expensive than traditional braces and clear aligners, costing $10,000 on the low end of the average price range.

Dental professionals must conduct a thorough evaluation and discuss treatment options with patients, considering the complexity of their orthodontic issues, aesthetic preferences and oral hygiene habits. Lifestyle plays an important factor, too, as those who more actively pursue activities like camping and hiking in the Rocky Mountains might benefit from braces treatments. At the same time, those who want to look and feel their best may settle for clear aligners in Florida , for example. The right choice of orthodontic treatment should ultimately be based on individual needs and goals, under the guidance of a qualified orthodontist, but the orthopedic option that works for you will straighten your teeth in a quick, affordable and even discreet way.