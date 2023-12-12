German financial morale reaches highest point since March

(MENAFN) The latest data released on Tuesday indicates a further improvement in Germany's economic morale, reaching its highest level since March.



The indicator, provided by the Leibniz Center for European Economic Research (ZEW), reveals that Germany's economic sentiment rose to 12.8 in December, marking a 3 percentage point increase from the previous month. Concurrently, an index reflecting current economic conditions in Germany also experienced a slight uptick, rising by 2.7 points to reach minus 77.1 points.



Achim Wambach, the head of ZEW, highlighted the modest improvement in both indicators, noting that this positive trend occurred despite the ongoing budget crisis. Wambach attributed this resilience to the doubling of respondents expecting interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank in the medium term.



He further explained that a growing number of financial market experts anticipate a decline in inflation rates.



Notably, the ZEW indicator of economic sentiment for the entire Eurozone registered a notable increase of 9.2 points from the previous month, reaching 23 in December.



However, the situation indicator for the Eurozone saw a marginal decrease of 0.9 points, reaching minus 62.7 points.

