Global AI Conclave: India Calls For Building Responsible, Safe AI

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) will ensure that AI becomes a kinetic enabler for millions of people with clear and accountable guardrails, the Indian government said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the GPAI summit in the capital, saying that AI has the potential to transform India's tech landscape.

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that AI will be a game changer for several sectors like healthcare, education, water resources and agriculture, helping build real-life use cases for the country.

“GPAI is a coming together of the nations that can work together to shape the future of AI to give a framework that enables the good of AI for all our people, while ensuring clear and accountable guardrails while ensuring that safety, trust and responsibility are put in place," Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

As the host country, "we ourselves have seen the power of tech in last nine years since our PM launched Digital India, and we have seen how technology has transformed the lives of our citizens", he added.

India is organising the summit in the capital from December 12-14 and according to Vaishnaw, "we will be able to arrive at some consensus" on building responsible AI with certain guardrails. After the successful AI Safety Summit in the UK, the GPAI summit in New Delhi will further deliberate upon the risks associated with AI, before a global framework is reached in South Korea next year.

