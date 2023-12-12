Israeli military declares death of 20 soldiers in friendly fire since ground operation in Gaza

(MENAFN) As of Tuesday, the Israeli army disclosed that 20 soldiers have tragically lost their lives due to "friendly fire" incidents in the Gaza Strip since the commencement of the ground operation at the end of October.



A statement from the military, as reported by Israeli Army Radio, revealed that out of the total of 105 Israeli soldiers who have lost their lives in Gaza since the initiation of the ground operation on October 27, 20 were victims of friendly fire incidents, constituting a significant one-fifth of the overall casualties.



Further details outlined in the army's statement specified that among the 20 soldiers killed in "friendly fire," 13 fell victim to shooting accidents after being mistakenly identified as Palestinian gunmen.



Additionally, two soldiers were fatally injured by military vehicles, two others succumbed to shrapnel from explosives intentionally set off by Israeli forces, and one soldier lost their life due to a stray bullet.



The statement emphasized the continuous efforts by the army to assess the situation on the ground in Gaza, including a meticulous examination of friendly fire incidents, with the overarching goal of preventing their unfortunate recurrence.

MENAFN12122023000045015839ID1107580496