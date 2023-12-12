Assistant FM Meets Belgian Diplomat

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Ambassador Sadiq Marafi explored, Tuesday, with the Political Director General at the Belgian Foreign Ministry Jeroen Cooreman bilateral relation between the two countries.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said that both sides agreed on celebrating the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relation, set next year and hoped for further cooperation between the countries.

The statement added that Belgian official congratulated Kuwait for joining the UN Human Rights Council for the period of 2024-2029. (end)

