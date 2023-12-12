(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Cited for the positive impact in the AI and Data category by disrupting, inspiring, and transforming the financial services industry.

GUAYNABO, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Celligence International, a leading AI company providing technology and product innovation, has been listed by Inc. as one of their "Best in Business" companies for 2023. This award is based on companies that contribute to their local communities, are transforming their industries, and making the world a better place, while proving that businesses can do well and do good.



Celligence and AngelAi recognized by Inc. as "Best in Business 2023"



Pavan Agarwal, CEO of Celligence, commented, "We are delighted that all the amazing work from our team of "Brillianeers" is being recognized. By using AI to deliver easy access to financial products that are too often denied to minorities and people with special circumstances, Celligence is showing the world that AI, if used properly, is a tremendous force for equalizing society by uplifting the neglected." Inc. magazine's Best in Business awards celebrate companies that stand out for their exceptional contributions and dedication to excellence. The competition was fierce, with a diverse and accomplished pool of applicants, making this achievement a testament to Celligence International's outstanding achievements.

Celligence, a Puerto Rico-based company, credits its success to the out-of-the-box perspective that naturally results from a diverse team of women and minority innovators. Celligence International has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of AI, driving technological advancements that benefit society. Their commitment to excellence, combined with their ability to adapt and innovate, has set them apart as a standout company in the field of real estate.

Inc. magazine's 2023 Best in Business award serves as a recognition of Celligence International's remarkable achievements and its continued efforts to make a difference in the world. This accolade not only reflects the dedication and hard work of the entire Celligence International team but also demonstrates their ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation.

About Celligence International

Celligence International, LLC. is one of the fastest-growing fin-tech and AI companies. Celligence has engineered a novel A.I. that is evolving and self-generating neural cells which come together to solve complex problems. The Celligence AI is deterministic, not merely generative, and it delivers 100% accurate and trustworthy responses, as is required for financial transactions.

At Celligence, a team of brilliant engineers ("Billianeers") is expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry through innovations in mobile applications, customer acquisition, retention algorithms, and AI-based process automation continuously filing new patents supporting our technology.

