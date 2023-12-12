PLA Welcomes Jenny Bedard As New Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Leading pallet and supply chain services provider expands executive leadership to accelerate growth strategy

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / PLA, a portfolio company of Silver Oak Services Partners, LLC and a national pallet and supply chain services provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jenny Bedard as Chief Financial Officer. Bedard joins PLA with an impressive track record of over 25 years of diverse experience in industries such as Logistics, Automotive, Medical Software, Telecommunications, and Human Resource Services.

Jenny Bedard

"Jenny's extensive background in various business environments, from start-ups to Fortune 50 companies, uniquely positions her to lead our Accounting, FP&A, and Technology teams during this exciting phase of growth for our company," said Kyle Otting, Chief Executive Officer of PLA.

Before joining PLA, Bedard had a transformative three-year tenure at Lazer Logistics, where she co-led the company's culture initiative and played a pivotal role in various company milestones. These milestones included expansion through strategic acquisitions and new service offerings, deploying enhanced analytics support, and company rebranding. Her efforts contributed to the successful sale of Lazer Logistics to Private Equity sponsor, EQT Partners.

Previously, Bedard spent 13 years at Cox Automotive, contributing significantly to its growth trajectory. She was a founding member of their new Mobility Solutions business unit, a key player in the Strategy Group that unified all automotive assets under one brand and led the company's largest acquisition and integration efforts. Her contributions were instrumental in scaling businesses like Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book.

"PLA stands at a pivotal moment, and Jenny's visionary leadership and rich experience in scaling successful businesses to reach their full potential is exactly what we need for our next chapter," added Otting.

"I'm thrilled to be joining such an innovative company at this pivotal point in their growth story," said Bedard. "PLA is expanding its footprint and service portfolio to better serve customers, and I'm looking forward to helping the team enhance our capabilities at scale."

Bedard's appointment comes as PLA continues to expand its market presence and lead innovation in the pallet recycling and supply chain services space. Her expertise is expected to further strengthen PLA's financial position and technological advancements, propelling the company into its next chapter of growth.

About PLA

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, PLA is a national supply chain solutions provider offering Pallet Management Services, 3PL Services, Reverse Logistics Services, and Freight Brokerage & Transportation Management Services, handling over 115 million pallets per year for over 1,300 customers. Operating under the Pallet Logistics of America, Pallet Repair Services ("PRS"), Pal-Serv, Propak, Taylormade Pallet & Logistics, Valley Pallet, Willamette Valley Lumber, and Yancey Pallet brands, PLA operates over 75 facilities across the U.S., providing a comprehensive suite of supply chain management solutions. Learn more at

About Silver Oak Services Partners

Founded in 2005 and based in Evanston, IL, Silver Oak Services Partners, LLC ("Silver Oak") is a lower-middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with exceptional management teams to build industry-leading business, consumer, and healthcare service companies. Silver Oak utilizes a proactive, research-led investment process to identify attractive services sectors and seek out the best potential management teams and investment opportunities. Silver Oak seeks to make control investments in leading service businesses with $15 to $150 million in revenue. The firm is currently investing out of its fourth fund, a $500 million investment vehicle. Learn more at

Contact Information:

Hillary McCutcheon

CMO

[email protected]

8139921470

SOURCE: PLA