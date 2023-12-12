TABLE FOR TWO's 2023 ONIGIRI ACTION Campaign Provides 1.8 Million School Meals With 322,300 'Onigiri' Rice Ball Photo Posts In 45 Days

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / TABLE FOR TWO (TFT) USA, an NPO that tackles obesity and worldwide hunger, organized its 9th social action campaign called ONIGIRI ACTION to commemorate World Food Day. This year we were able to provide 1,809,860 school meals to children with 322,300 photos posted. Every photo of onigiri posted to the campaign website or social media with #OnigiriAction helped provide five school meals to children in need. A 25-cent donation is used to upgrade meals by adding nutritious elements such as fruits and vegetables in socioeconomically disadvantaged neighborhoods in the U.S. TFT funds one school meal to a child in East Africa and Southeast Asia with the same 25-cent donation. We saw many creative Onigiri photos posted from 44 countries. We continued the theme - Unite the States with Onigiri - into 2023 and received photos from all 50 states plus D.C. for the first time. Our global effort to help children brings us together and grows year after year. Nine "Best Onigiri Awards 2023" photos were selected to commemorate this success.

Onigiri Action 2023 Result

The campaign is generously supported by our partner organizations in the U.S. below and global partners:

J.C.C. Fund/Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of New York, JFC International/Nishiki, JCAW Foundation, Zojirushi America, San-J, ITOCHU International, SMBC Global Foundation, Misuzu Corporation, MUFG Bank, Zensho Employees Association Network, Mishima Foods U.S.A., Q&B Foods, Inc., AUTEC, BentOn, Onigilly, Sunny Blue, Omusubee, Onigiri Kororin

Schools and organizations held events to spread Onigiri Action. For schools, we offered special Mini Wa-Sho lessons that focused on making onigiri and bento. We held employee events with ITOCHU International and SMBC Global Foundation. JFC International generously provided Nishiki rice and Mishima Foods USA provided rice seasoning, while MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and JCAW Foundation participated in events at schools.

We held national online Onigiri Action kit events with JOI Coordinators, college students and the Japan Societies. We had in-person kit events at the Japanese Food EXPO and Anime Con Chibi. Kits were provided through the partnership with The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of JAPAN and The Japan External Trade Organization Los Angeles. We had a new initiative, "US & Japan College Relay Baton Touch!" , where two teams comprised of clubs from Japanese and American schools competed to finish the race first and submit creative photos. Yale University's Japanese American Students Union were the recipients of the Creative Award and the White Team won the race. Another new initiative was the "Metaverse Experience , " where participants virtually visited Banda Village, Rwanda, the location of one of our recipients. There were public events, including one in San Diego, where the participants enjoyed rice from Japan donated by Zensho USA, and one in partnership with D.C. Central Kitchen and Globalize D.C. at MLK Library. The event attracted many people who were enthusiastic to try onigiri for the first time and make a difference.

