JRM Construction Elevates Project Efficiency By Selecting STACK Construction Technologies As Pre-Construction Partner

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / STACK Construction Technologies, an industry-leading cloud-based construction platform, announced today it was selected as JRM Construction Management's primary takeoff and estimating platform. JRM is a nationally renowned construction management company, with a full range of construction services and a clientele of respected property owners and developers, Fortune 500 corporations, leading luxury retailers, renowned hospitality groups, and innovative life sciences and healthcare organizations. Their team recognized a more comprehensive pre-construction solution was needed to support their continued development and profitability.

STACK and JRM

"The partnership with JRM validates that our expanded capabilities are resonating with leaders in the General Contractor market," said Phil Ogilby, CEO and Co-Founder of STACK. "STACK is a serious player in the construction technology space, and we're thrilled to be selected by JRM to help modernize their workflow. STACK offers one of the most intuitive and collaborative preconstruction platforms in existence today and we can't wait to see the impact it makes for the JRM team and business."

One of the key factors that influenced JRM's decision was STACK's proactive approach to understanding and addressing their specific needs. The collaboration between JRM and STACK included a thorough consultation where STACK's team actively listened to JRM's requirements and challenges. STACK's best-in-class, cloud-based takeoff and estimating solution meets the unique demands of JRM Construction, enhances their workflows, and offers greater scalability.

"STACK's unparalleled level of support has set a new standard in partnership," said Peter Tornatore, Vice President, Director of Estimating at JRM Construction. "Their unwavering commitment to improving the product is not just a promise, it's a reality - showcasing their dedication to excellence and building trust and reliability."

"We believe in a partnership that goes beyond providing a software solution. It's about fostering an ongoing relationship focused on mutual growth and success," said Ray DeZenzo, COO at STACK Construction Technologies. "JRM Construction's feedback is invaluable to us, and we are dedicated to implementing enhancements and updates that directly address their evolving needs."

STACK is known for its continuous improvement, innovation, and openness - qualities that seamlessly align with JRM's commitment to honesty and integrity in the construction industry. As industry leaders, both organizations are committed to delivering outstanding results, accelerating growth, and enhancing processes to prepare for tomorrow's unforeseen challenges.

About STACK Construction Technologies

From project evaluation to completion, contractors use STACK 's cloud-based software to help run their business and maximize their profits. Our pre-construction solutions enable fast and accurate takeoff and estimating, as well as providing a centralized hub where plans, specs, and other construction documents can be stored, evaluated, measured, and shared. Our construction solutions power real-time field and project collaboration by allowing teams to quickly and easily review, annotate, compare, and share plans, anywhere, from any device. STACK's superior collaboration tools ultimately improve project outcomes and profitability for contractors.

About JRM Construction Management

JRM Construction Management, headquartered in New York City with offices in New Jersey, California, and Florida, provides construction management and general contracting services to a respected client base across the United States. Founded on the principles of trust, integrity, and respect, JRM delivers the highest quality services to a wide range of clients that include Fortune 500 corporations, respected property owners & developers, major law firms, media & tech firms, leading luxury retailers, renowned hospitality groups, innovative life sciences & healthcare organizations, and financial services firms. For more information, please visit the company's website at .

