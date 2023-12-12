Big Bold Health(R) Introduces The First USA-Farmed 100% Organic Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat Sprout Powder

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Single Ingredient Supports Gut & Microbiome Health and Immune Performance

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Big Bold Health , a company that is pioneering new approaches to whole-body wellbeing through immunity, has announced the launch of a groundbreaking plant-powered superfood: the first-ever 100% organic Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat (HTB) Sprout Powder .



Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat is not like average buckwheat. This robust and naturally gluten-free plant is loaded with immune-supporting phytonutrients that are rare in the standard Western diet. In 2020, Big Bold Health was the first company to commercially grow this crop in the United States. Now, Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat Sprout Powder is the latest in the line of products that are organically farmed, craft milled, and steeped in modern science. The sprouting process amplifies the bioavailability of nutrients like rutin, quercetin, luteolin, hesperidin, and D-chiro-inositol for greater immune support. Whole sprouted seeds are ground into a versatile powder that also contains more fiber, calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron, protein, folic acid, and vitamin B3 than classic Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat Flour , which has become a favorite pantry item for organic food and wellness enthusiasts.

Unlike flour, Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat Sprout Powder is intended to be consumed raw. It features a naturally nutty flavor, and can easily be blended into beverages, used as a topping for yogurt or grain bowls, or sprinkled onto savory meals. This product is non-GMO and contains no fillers, additives, or added sugars.

"At Big Bold Health, we are all about rediscovering ancient nutrition and adapting it for your modern life," said Jeffrey Bland, PhD, Founder of Big Bold Health. "Our Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat Sprout Powder is a perfect example of how we're bringing the wisdom of nature to your home. We're excited to offer a product that not only supports your immune system but also aligns with our vision of a healthier, more resilient world."

Big Bold Health's Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat Sprout Powder is now available for purchase at .

About Big Bold Health

Big Bold Health® is on a mission to improve global health through immunity. From revitalizing lost superfoods to crafting high-quality omega-3 products, Big Bold Health® draws from the best immunity interventions nature can offer. With an unparalleled dedication to science, sustainability, and quality, Big Bold Health® supports enduring wellness for people, plants, and the planet. Big Bold Health® products are sold through the company's online store, on Amazon, and through select health providers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit .

