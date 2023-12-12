Revolutionizing Healthcare Communication: Onpage Unveils Innovative Slack Integration

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) OnPage Announces Enhanced Integration With Slack to Empower Healthcare Teams With Unparalleled Critical Alerting and 'Paging' Capabilities Directly From Slack

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / OnPage, a leading provider of a HIPAA-compliant secure messaging platform, is proud to announce the launch of its new integration with Slack, marking a monumental breakthrough in healthcare communication technology. This groundbreaking integration with Slack is set to redefine the landscape of critical messaging within healthcare organizations.



With healthcare's increasing need for secure and efficient HIPAA-compliant communication, the integration between OnPage and Slack emerges as a game-changer. This integration isn't just an upgrade; it's a transformative shift that ensures every critical moment in healthcare is addressed with precision and immediacy.

Slack, a widely recognized collaboration and intelligent productivity platform known for its robust security features, enables customers to configure their Slack instance to meet their HIPAA compliance needs. For Enterprise Grid customers, Slack offers encryption at rest and in transit, two-factor authentication, session management, and mobile device management, making it a trusted choice among healthcare providers.

Slack's collaboration and productivity capabilities, coupled with OnPage's critical messaging, accountability, real-time responsiveness, on-call scheduling , and escalation capabilities, will provide healthcare teams with a single, dedicated space for urgent alerts and eliminate the risk of crucial information getting lost in day-to-day communication.

Accommodating schedules, shifts, and escalation policies in critical events is paramount in healthcare. OnPage's robust scheduling capabilities seamlessly integrate with professionals' shifts, ensuring that critical messages reach the right individual at the right time on their OnPage phone application. Additionally, customizable escalation policies within OnPage guarantee that if an urgent message remains unacknowledged for a specified period, it automatically escalates to the next responsible personnel, ensuring no critical matter goes unattended.

The integration is undergoing a pilot phase at a major healthcare organization, enhancing communication among healthcare providers, dispatchers, and EMT staff without disrupting workflow.

Key features include seamless critical message exchange, leveraging OnPage's scheduler and escalation capabilities, acknowledging and responding to critical messages within Slack, and access to a comprehensive message audit trail.

The integration enables swift care team mobilization, facilitating timely alerts to providers and fostering a culture of accountability. Comprehensive visibility empowers senders to track message delivery and intervene promptly if needed.

The OnPage and Slack integration is poised to reshape critical messaging in healthcare, bringing unparalleled efficiency, fostering accountability, and ensuring real-time responsiveness - an advancement in how healthcare professionals engage and respond to urgent moments.

