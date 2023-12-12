               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani FM Participated In Informal Meeting Of GUAM FM


12/12/2023 8:11:59 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov took part and spoke at the informal meeting of foreign ministers of the Organisation for Democracy and Economic Development (GUAM) within the framework of his business trip to the Kingdom of Belgium, Azernews reports.

In this direction, the importance of compliance with joint commitments, as well as international legal norms was emphasized.

MENAFN12122023000195011045ID1107580461

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search