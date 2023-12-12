UN declares Myanmar as world’s biggest opium source

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the United Nations declared Myanmar, under junta rule, as the world's largest source of opium.



As reported by UN Office on Drugs and Crime, opium cultivation in the Golden Triangle in Southeast Asia “continued to expand over the past year, with a significant increase in Myanmar.”



In the recent report titled "Southeast Asia Opium Survey 2023: Cultivation, Production, and Implications," the UN Regional Office for Southeast Asia and the Pacific disclosed that following the military takeover in Myanmar in 2021, opium cultivation has increased by 18%, growing from 40,100 to 47,100 hectares (99,000 to 116,000 acres).



“At 1,080 metric tons today, the potential yield is at its highest since 2001 … Myanmar now stands as the world’s largest source of opium,” it declared.



“The economic, security and governance disruptions that followed the military takeover of February 2021 continue to drive farmers in remote areas towards opium to make a living,” UN local spokesperson Jeremy Douglas stated. “The intensification of conflict in Shan (state) and other border areas is expected to accelerate this trend.”

