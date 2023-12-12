Anti-Tank Ditches Being Dug And Barriers Being Set Up On Border With Belarus

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Units of the State Border Guard Service continue to set up barriers on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

The press service of the State Border Guard Service reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Despite the changing weather conditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, the State Border Guard Service units continue to set up barriers: reinforced concrete, metal mesh and Egoza razor wire, and mine-blasting barriers in threatened areas. We are digging anti-tank ditches and installing anti-tank pyramids throughout the area," the statement said.

As noted, the border guards use both departmental special equipment and equipment received from partners.

According to SBGS spokesperson Andriy Demchenko, the situation on the border with Belarus remains under full control. Intelligence units are monitoring the situation on the other side of the border, assessing the threat for timely response.

As reported, the day before, Belarus once again continued joint military exercises with Russia. They will last at least until December 18.