European Commission Calls For Unblocking Poland-Ukraine Border Without Delay

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) European Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean has welcomed the re-opening of Dorohusk–Yahodyn border crossing point and called for unblocking the remaining border crossing points between Ukraine and Poland without delay.

The relevant statement was published on the website of the European Commission, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I welcome the re-opening of Dorohusk–Yahodyn border crossing point for freight transport, the most significant border crossing point between Poland and Ukraine. Its blockade since 6 November had significant consequences for Ukraine, Poland, and the EU, but first and foremost, for all the drivers caught up in the blockade,” Vălean noted.

The European Commissioner for Transport mentioned that these protests cause damage to the European economy, supply chains, other road operators, and Ukraine as a country at war.

Vălean noted that the European Commission had engaged directly with protesters and the national authorities on numerous occasions over the past month and proposed concrete measures to facilitate the border crossing process between Ukraine and Poland.

At the same time, the European Commission remains concerned that the other three border crossing points between Poland and Ukraine continue to be blocked.

“The remaining border crossing points must be unblocked without delay,” Vălean stressed.

In her words, it is vital that relevant national and local authorities take the necessary measures to ensure goods can flow through the EU's external borders.

“I invite all parties to work with the Commission to implement measures that increase the efficiency at the border crossing points and ensure the proper application of the EU-Ukraine Road Transport Agreement,” Vălean added.

The European Commission will continue to support constructive discussions that bring verified data on practical problems and continue assisting the search for pragmatic solutions. A swift end to the protests would certainly facilitate these discussions, Vălean said.