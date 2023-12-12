Broadsource Partners With Ribbon To Enhance Credit Card Data Security

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Innovative cloud solution enables Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance with evolving standards for merchants of any size

Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN ), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that global solutions provider BroadSource has selected Ribbon's SBC SWe as a key component in its Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) compliant secure payments system, SecureCall .

"Ribbon's global leadership and extensive SBC installed base gave us the necessary confidence to include them as a critical part of our solution," said Haydn Faltyn, CEO and Co-founder, BroadSource."We look forward to working together as customers around the world upgrade their systems to become PCI-DSS 4.0 compliant from March 2024, allowing them to secure their customers' card payments made over the phone in both call center and non-call center environments".

PCI-DSS is a global payments industry standard for keeping consumer credit card data secure when payment information is transmitted online or over the phone. While large contact centers may have solutions in place, multiple locations remain where credit card information is shared over the phone, verbally. The latest PCI standards tighten a business's obligations and require that these informal settings be better secured. When SecureCall removes the customer's card details from the conversation, the business no longer has visibility into the customer's card details.

SecureCall leverages Ribbon's award-winning SBC technology to participate in a secure conversation between the merchant, customer and SecureCall Cloud. The solution is acquired as a cloud service and deployed by the merchant's telecom service provider, freeing the merchant from new technology investments. Security features including DTMF (Dual Tone Multi Frequency) Clamping can be enabled on any cloud phone line, so the service is available no matter where the merchant's staff is located -- a physical store, a call center environment or a remote workstation. Retail employees and agents can securely take credit card information over the phone without pausing calls or screen recordings.

"We're proud of our ability to help our customers ensure the security of business-critical communications and meet industry and government-led security mandates around the world," said Manny Christophidis, Enterprise and Channel Director, Asia Pacific, Ribbon Communications. "We look forward to supporting BroadSource's innovation and dedication to customer success well into the future."

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN ) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn .

About BroadSource

We are a global systems integration and software development company that builds and operates platforms for CSPs worldwide. Our flagship product, EMU, supports a wide range of pre-built automations and integrations for Collaboration Clouds. Our latest innovation,

SecureCall , presents CSPs with an untapped opportunity to differentiate their Cloud offering. SecureCall makes PCI-DSS compliance for payments by phone possible for any sized business and has become the 'go-to' architecture for mediation and orchestration of complex Cloud Collaboration services.

BroadSource is headquartered in Melbourne, with offices in London, Seattle, Düsseldorf, Delhi and delivers products and services to customers in Europe, North and South America, Africa and Asia.

