Malaysian PM Reshuffles Cabinet, Aims To Focus On Economy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LAMPUR, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar bin Ibrahim announced Tuesday a major cabinet reshuffle that included the Foreign, Defense, Energy, Education and Finance Ministries.

The reshuffle was prompted by public concern for economic growth and living expenses.

In a press conference, Ibrahim stated that after a year in office he recognized the need for a major change in cabinet formation, including bringing back position of second Finance Minister, as Ibrahim himself currently occupies position of first Finance Minister.

CEO of the Malaysian Employees Provident Fund (EPF), the country's largest state pension fund, Amir Hamzah Azizan was elected for the position.

The Minister of Defense Mohamad Hasan was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, while Zambry Abdul kadir was handed the Ministry of Higher Education.

Taking position of Defense Minister will be Mohamed Khaled Nordin, while Ministry of Energy Transition and Public Utility will be managed by Fadillah Yusof.

Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad will be instated as Health Minister in place of Dr. Zaliha Mustafa, who will be managing a Ministry in charge of the Federal territories.

Gobind Singh Deo was appointed as the Minister of Digital, while Steven Sim Chee Keong will be serving as Minister of Human Resources.

Following the reshuffle, Anwar Bin Ibrahim's cabinet now consists of 31 Minister and 29 Deputy Ministers.

According to a past survey published by the Merdeka Center the Prime Minister's popularity dropped from 68 percent to 50 percent, as the public's approval of the government also decreased from 54 percent to 41 percent. (end)

