UN envoys call for urgent ceasefire during visit to Egyptian side of Rafah crossing

(MENAFN) On Monday, UN Security Council envoys visited the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with the blockaded Gaza Strip, where they collectively urged for an immediate cessation of the conflict in the region.



“We saw the long queue of trucks waiting for passage to Gaza. We met with medical workers who were helping the Palestinians with courage and dedication,” Zhang Jun, China’s permanent representative to the UN, stated,



He mentioned that the UN diplomats undertook the field trip to the Rafah border on Monday, which serves as Gaza's sole entry point for aid. He commended it as a significant initiative by the UN diplomatic mission of the United Arab Emirates.



“We heard the strong voice calling for peace from the young volunteers.”



The UN envoys' visit to Rafah follows the rejection last week by the United States of a Security Council resolution advocating for a cease-fire in Gaza. Russia commented that Washington's decision to block the cease-fire resolution implies that the "bloodshed will continue."



“We discussed with UN humanitarian teams on the ground the serious situation they are facing,” the Chinese envoy pointed out.



Zhang pointed out that the conflict in Gaza “must stop now.”



“We must also double our humanitarian efforts to help the Palestinians who are struggling with the unprecedented catastrophe in Gaza,” added the Chinese ambassador.

