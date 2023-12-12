Auctions Of Mortgage Covered Bonds Series 10F And 10G For The Refinancing Of Flexlån® And Flexlife®

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

12 December 2023





Company Announcement number 95/2023

Auctions of mortgage covered bonds series 10F and 10G for the refinancing of FlexLån ® and FlexLife®





Realkredit Danmark will hold auctions on mortgage covered bonds for the refinancing of FlexLån® and FlexLife® with variable loan rate as of 1 April 2024.

The auctions will be held from Monday 5 February to Friday 9 February 2024. The preliminary amounts and the distribution on specific ISIN's are expected to change in the weeks to come. As a consequence, the specific auction dates for the individual ISIN's will not be announced until the final amounts are known.

The preliminary amount of bonds to be refinanced are set out in the appendix to this announcement.

The preliminary amount of bonds to be refinanced in series 10F and 10G will be updated weekly on rd/investor starting from week 2.

The final amount of each ISIN to be auctioned including the specific auction dates for each ISIN will be announced on 2 February 2024.





Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding, phone

+45 45 13 20 19.

