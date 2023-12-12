SSIF's Revenues Grew By 21% At Jd611mln To End Of Q3 2023-CEO

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 12 (Petra) -Social Security Investment Fund (SSIF) CEO Ezzeddin Kanakrieh said the fund achieved "positive" performance indicators according to the latest official data until end of the third quarter 2023, adding that its assets reached about JD14.5 billion, compared to JD13.8 billion to end of last year, with a growth rate of about 5.2%.Kanakrieh noted SSIF also achieved a growth in income of 21%, reaching JD611 million until end of the third quarter 2023, compared to JD504.8 million for the same period last year.Kanakrieh made the remarks during the Lower House Economy and Investment Committee meeting, headed by MP Omar Naber, to discuss SSIF's investment policy and strategic plan.Kanakrieh added that the fund works, in accordance with the investment policy controls that set investment tools, their target revenues and acceptable level of risks.Additionally, he stressed that the SSIF's investment policy gives priority to "feasible" national investment, which serves the fund and the Jordanian economy as a whole.Presenting the SSIF's key investments and projects under implementation, he indicated that the fund sent a letter of interest to participate in a number of partnership projects, primarily the National Water Carrier Project in 2022.The SSIF, he said, is currently contacting the only consortium that submitted an offer to Ministry of Water and Irrigation to implement and manage the water project, adding that the the fund seeks to acquire a share of the ownership rights of the project company.