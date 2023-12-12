Pan American Energy Announces Results From First Drill Hole At The Big Mack Lithium Project

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Drill hole BM23-001, testing the interior section of the Big Mack Pegmatite, returned assay values of 1.13% Li2O over 27.98 m

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pan American Energy Corp. ( CSE: PNRG | OTC: PAANF | FRA: SS60 ) (" Pan American ” or the " Company ") is pleased to announce assay results from the first diamond drill hole of the 2023 program on the Big Mack Lithium Project (“ Property ”), located approximately 80 kilometers north of the town of Kenora, ON. The drilling campaign is being carried out by Fullforce Diamond Drilling Ltd. (“ Full Force ”) under the geological guidance of Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. (“ Axiom ”).



Drill hole BM23-001 was testing the interior section of the Big Mack Pegmatite (Figure 3) and returned assay values of 1.13% Li2O over 27.98 m. (Table 1), confirming previous exploration conducted on the Big Mack Pegmatite which indicated that concentrations of lithium mineralization were present in this area. The Company plans to drill approximately 5,000 meters as part of the current exploration program, which is designed to delineate the Big Mack and Elven Zone Pegmatites, test the down dip extensions of these pegmatites and explore the Sprinkler Zone and other exploration targets identified from the geophysics and surface sampling program undertaken by the Company in the summer of 2023. Over 3,300 meters across 28 collar locations having been drilled to date, with 601 samples having been submitted for analysis at the time of this news release.

Jason Latkowcer, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are encouraged by the first drill results received as part of our ongoing program, and are looking forward to receiving further results in the coming weeks. What we have seen to date further reinforces our belief in the potential of the Property and we look forward to testing the surrounding targets identified in the detailed UAV magnetics survey and surface sampling program that we previously carried out. Our team of geologists is currently conducting a detailed analysis of the data collected to date during the drilling process. We expect this information will provide valuable insights into the geological conditions present at the Property and allow us to further refine our approach to exploration.”

Table 1: 2023 Big Mack Drill Hole (BM23-001) Assay Highlights Table





Table 2: Attributes for Drill Hole BM23-001









Figure 1: Core photo of hole BM23-001 (17 to 34) highlighting Li2O% values in high grade intercepts from 23 -25 m (red) and 27 – 29.6 m (blue).





Figure 2: 2023 completed drill holes on the Big Mack and Eleven Zones showing pegmatite intercepts - assays pending (with the exception of BM23-001).

Table 3: Completed 2023 drill hole attributes





Sample Quality Assurance / Quality Control

A thorough chain-of-custody and QA/QC program is being carried out on the ongoing 2023 drill program. Samples are taken across all pegmatite intervals with shoulder samples into the host rock on either side of the dykes. Sample lengths are ranging from 0.3 m – 1.5 m, dependant on internal zoning of the dykes, mineralization, and lithology contacts. Core to be sampled is cut in half onsite, with half being sent for analysis and the other half remaining in the box for future reference and re-sampling, if needed.

A malfunction of downhole location survey equipment could cause inaccurate dip and azimuth tracking due to drillhole deviation, which would affect the planned drillhole spacing and required density for the resource estimation. To ensure accuracy, downhole surveys are performed every 30 meters of drilling, with survey tests repeated in the event of results that are outside planned drillhole drift. Additional downhole survey tools are kept on-site in the event of malfunction during drilling.

The Company's implemented QA/QC procedures include the insertion of certified standard control samples, 1⁄4 cut duplicates, and blanks. This is being used to test for natural variability / sampling bias / testing the lab for homogeneity during sample preparation processes within the lab, as well as testing the precision and any possible contamination from the lab, and ensure proper calibration of lab equipment.

Sample analyses are being conducted by ALS Canada LTD (ALS), an independent lab. Samples are shipped to the Winnipeg, Manitoba prep lab, and then shipped by ALS to the geochemistry analysis lab in North Vancouver, British Columbia. Drill core samples are subject to sodium peroxide fusion analyses using ICP-MS for Trace element values on total digestion and ICP-AES on samples with values greater than 25,000 ppm Li. ALS follows the quality management and operational guidelines set out in the international standards ISO/IEC 17025 –“General Requirement for the Competence of Testing and Calibration Laboratories” and ISO 9001 –“Quality Management Systems”.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lynde Guillaume, P.Geo. (Senior Geologist, Axiom), who is a“Qualified Person” as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Ms. Guillaume is independent of the Company.

The data disclosed within this news release was verified by Lynde Guillaume, P.Geo. Data verification involved review of assay data, downhole drillhole surveys, and geologic logs of the pegmatite intersections. All current drillhole data was then compiled in a 3D Leapfrog model to ensure accuracy of drillhole traces and the sampled pegmatite intersections.

About the Property

The Property is located 2 km east of all-weather Snook Lake Road, about 80 km north of Kenora, ON. The property is proximal (~1.3 km) to Avalon's Separation Rapids, Big Whopper deposit which hosts a measured and indicated resource. The Property is within an Ontario registered mining lease, with over 30 years of exploration history. The Property lies within the traditional land use area of the Wabaseemoong Independent Nations of Whitedog, Ontario: an Aboriginal community located approximately 35 km southwest of the property.

The Property hosts four known Li-bearing pegmatites including the Big Mack pegmatite, Eleven Zone, Sprinkler Zone, and 6095 pegmatite which are thought to be related to the Separation Rapids Pluton. They are interpreted as zoned Complex Type, Petalite Subtype LCT Pegmatites. The Big Mack pegmatite represents the largest petalite-bearing mass on the Property and is exposed over an 80 by 225 m area. Historic drilling campaigns (1998, 1999, 2001) intersected mineralization extending along a strike length of ~150 meters and to a depth of 75 meters. The mineralization at the Property remains open at depth and along strike.

About Pan American Energy Corp.

Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) (FSE: SS60) is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties containing battery metals in North America.

The Company executed an option agreement in Canada with Magabra Resources, providing for the right to acquire up to a 90% interest in the drill-ready Big Mack Lithium Project, 80 km north of Kenora, Ontario. The Company has also entered a property option agreement with Horizon Lithium LLC providing for the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Horizon Lithium Project, located within Esmeralda County – Tonopah Lithium Belt, Nevada, USA.



