Second Annual M100 Awards Reflect Commitments To Innovation And Advancements

Pompano Beach, FL , Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Metaverse Spectrum is thrilled to announce the winners of the Second Annual M100 Awards, recognizing excellence in AI, Metaverse, AR, VR, spatial computing, and Web3 technologies. These prestigious awards were presented as part of the Metaverse Spectrum Business Conference and PitchFest 2023, celebrating outstanding products and services that embody innovation, unique features, and significant contributions to the advancement of technology.

The second annual M100 Awards mark a significant milestone in the ever-evolving landscape of the metaverse, AI, and related technologies. Notably, 73% of the honorees are returning winners, reinforcing their enduring influence and innovation in the industry. These companies have not only maintained their positions but have continued to drive advancements in their respective fields. Equally noteworthy is the presence of 27% new entrants, symbolizing the dynamic nature of the industry. These diverse companies reflect the continuous growth and expansion of the metaverse and AI sectors.



"The M100 awards serve as a barometer for measuring the industry's progress, showcasing both the established leaders and the promising newcomers shaping the future of these transformative technologies,” said Sabrina George, Senior Vice President, and Executive Producer, of The Metaverse Spectrum.“The remarkable achievements of these winners are shaping the future of immersive media."

The 2023 M100 Award winners are:

1. 3D Look (Private)

2. Epic Games (Private) *

3. Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) *

4. NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) *

5. Decentraland (Private) (OTC:MANA)*

6. Nike (NYSE:NKE)*

7. Sandbox (Private) *

8. Yuga Labs (Private) *

9. Snap (NYSE:SNAP)*

10. Glue (Private) *

11. TribeXR (Private) *

12. Big Rock Creative

13. Ready Player Me (Private) *

14. RLTY (Private) *

15. VR Chat (Private) *

16. Meow Wolf (Private)

17. Linden Lab (Private) *

18. Unity (NYSE:U)*

19. Unreal Engine (Private) *

20. Vatom (Private) *

21. Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) *

22. 30 Ninjas (Private) *

23. Adidas (DEOTC:ADSDDYY)*

24. Animoca Brands (Private)

25. Dapper Labs (Private) *

26. Meta (NASDAQ:META) *

27. Obsess (Private) *

28. Zoan (Private) *

29. Niantic Labs (Private) *

30. ARwall (Private) *

31. Get Real XR (Private)

32. Beyond Universe (Private)

33. Rooom (Private) *

34. Sorare (Private) *

35. Beame (Private) *

36. HTC (TW:2498)*

37. MootUp by Hyperspace (Private) *

38. Metaverse Group (Private)

39. trooVRS (Private) *

40. Virtual Influencer Agency (Private) *

41. Wilder World (Private) *

42. Groove Jones (Private) *

43. Exclusible (Private)

44. Falcon's Beyond (NASDAQ:FBYD)

45. Journee (Private)

46. Khronos Group (Private) *

47. Meetaverse (Private)

48. Metamask (Private) *

49. METAV (Private) *

50. MetaVRse (Private) *

51. Mytaverse (Private) *

52. Newsky XR (Private) *

53. RFOX (Private) *

54. Scatter (Private) *

55. Spatial (Private) *

56. Spider Entertainment (Private)

57. Stardust (Private) *

58. Veyond Metaverse (Private)

59. Virbela (Private)

60. Incontext Solutions (Private) *

61. ZAUBAR (Private) *

62. Virtual Worlds Museum (Private)

63. Microsoft Mesh (NASDAQ:MSFT)

64. WalletConnect (Private) *

65. Rec Room (Private) *

66. Revomon (Private) *

67. Somnium Space (Private) *

68. FaberCourtial (Private) *

69. Virtual Reality Marketing (Private) *

70. Extra Axis (Private)

71. Jet Style: VR Ride Around Scheveningen (Private)

72. Pico (Private) *

73. Vulcan Forged (Private) *

74. DEVAR (Private)

75. Clifford Chance (Private) *

76. Ethlas (Private) *

77. Torum (Private) *

78. Cominted Labs (Private) *

79. Metastage (Private) *

80. VMLY&R (Private) *

81. Novelab (Private) *

82. The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) *

83. Blippar (Private)

84. Hello 3D World (Private)

85. AB Inbev (NYSE:BUD)

86. Blockchain Monster Hunt (Private) *

87. BloxBytes (Private) *

88. Hololux (Private)

89. DEPT (Private)

90. Disguise (Private) *

91. Echo-3D (Private)

92. Harnessing the Metaverse in Higher Education (Humber College) (Private)

93. Surreal Events (Private)

94. Net Citizens (Private)

95. Metaverse Marcom (Private)

96. Modwell (Private)

97. Molex (Private)

98. Xcyte Digital (TSXV:XCYT)*

99.. Metaverse 911 (Private) *

100. Collimation (Private)



* 2022 M100 Award winners.

Companies newly recognized in the 2023 M100 Awards include Hello 3D World, DEVAR, Hololux, Jet Style: VR Ride Around Scheveningen, Journee, Meetaverse, Meow Wolf, Metaverse Group, Metaverse Marcom, Metaverse911, Microsoft Mesh, Modwell, Molex, Net Citizens, Spider Entertainment, Virtual Worlds Museum, Veyond Metaverse, and Virbela. The addition of these pioneering companies to the M100 list for the first time highlights the vibrant expansion and the growing influence of novel entrants in AI, Metaverse, AR, VR, and Web3 technologies. From immersive entertainment experiences to cutting-edge technology solutions, these newcomers are making remarkable strides in redefining their domains.



The Metaverse Spectrum extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and looks forward to witnessing their continued impact on the future of immersive media.



About The Metaverse Spectrum

The Metaverse Spectrum is an online marketplace for metaverse solutions and Web 3.0 technologies. It was formed to bridge the gap between buyers and sellers in the metaverse industry, providing the B2B market with educational venues. The Metaverse Spectrum produces the annual Metaverse Business Conference and Expo and other thought leadership events throughout the year. For more information about the marketplace or Metaverse in general, please visit



