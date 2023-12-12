Cabinet Approves Rationale Of Drug, Medical Supplies Testing Bylaws

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 12 (Petra) - A Cabinet session held Tuesday, headed by Prime Minister Dr. Bishr Khasawneh, decided to approve the mandating reasons for the draft Drug Testing Bylaw for the year 2023.The system aims to keep pace with modern developments and requirements in the drug testing field and enhance its reliability with relevant international authorities.The Council of Ministers also decided to approve the validating reasons for the draft bylaw for testing medical supplies, sterilizers, disinfectants, and cosmetics for the year 2023.Additionally, the Council decided to approve the decision of the Board of Directors of the National Resources Investment and Development Corporation (MAWARED), to adopt a policy of decreasing incentive discounts for investors in the residential and commercial sectors within its lands, starting from 1/1/2024 until 31/12/2024, aimed to promote real estate and commercial activity.The decreasing discounts policy for the residential sector offers a discount rate of 10% for the first contractual year, then sets the rate at 7.5%, 5% , 2.5% and zero% for the following four contractual years, respectively.Meanwhile, the discount policy for commercial plots of land, services, and public buildings, which are worth JD1 million, or more as a land value, received a discount rate of 25% for the first contractual year, then sets the rate at 18.75%, 12.5%, 6.25%, and zero% for the following four years, respectively.The policy sets the contractual year during the period extending from the payment due date for a full calendar year.On another decision, the Council appointed Raed Sulaiman Weishah and Najd Hayel Haddadin as advisors in the Bureau of Legislation and Opinion, based on the results of the competition held for appointment to leadership positions.