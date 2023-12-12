Public Relations Global Network Expands Asia-Pacific Presence With Addition Of PR House In South Korea, Also Opens New Office In The Netherlands

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and LONDON and SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its expansion in the important Asia-Pacific region, the Public Relations Global Network (PRGN ) announced today it has added Seoul-based PR House to its global network.



Additionally, the worldwide public relations (PR) group also celebrated the opening of a new member office in the Netherlands by its Belgium member agency Two cents .

These moves bring the number of agencies in the worldwide public relations network to 55 and solidifies the group's place among the top global PR networks.

“I am excited to welcome PR House into our global network of outstanding practitioners and independent firms around the world. PRGN's entry into South Korea is a great opportunity for our members and their clients as it will accelerate growth and open access to local expertise in a very dynamic marketplace,” said PRGN President Andy See .

“In addition, the expansion into the Netherlands by Two cents showcases PRGN's support throughout the lifecycle and growth journey of our members. This is in line with our strategic plan to solidify PRGN's position as an accelerator of growth for our members, their clients and communities,” he added.

The newest PRGN member, PR House, is a full-service public relations agency assisting clients in all aspects of reputation management, specializing in creative integrated communications, effective and measurable implementation and communications counsel.

Founded in 2010, PR House utilizes its broad range of integrated services across multiple industries, including consumer, hospitality, technology, government, gaming, healthcare and transportation. The firm's key clients include Bausch+Lomb and Essilor in healthcare, Line Global, Steelseries, Cadence and ViewSonic in specialized IT, and Vietjet Air and Korea Tourism Organization in the aviation and tourism sectors. PR House nurtures long-term relationships with clients, having served some of them for around 10 years. The agency prides itself by having grown together with those customers, which in turn, have grown thanks to the agency's work, says Grace Haekyung Son, managing director of PR House in Seoul, South Korea.

“I am very happy to join PRGN as an exclusive member for South Korea. Many of our clients are from all around the world. Business, cultural differences and language are hurdles that foreign companies face when entering the South Korean market, and vice versa. The network can help them hire agencies for local knowledge, expertise and connection in markets all around the world. Also, PR House now has a great opportunity to learn from global PR case studies from more than 50 member agencies internationally. That helps us develop further and brings growth to us and our clients,” she added.

In addition to its newest member in Asia, PRGN continues to maintain a presence in the Netherlands through an expansion by its Belgium-based member agency, Two cents. The addition of the Two cents office in Boxtel, Netherlands, ensures that PRGN continues to be represented in an important European market, while also showcasing PRGN's commitment to support the growth of its member agencies regionally as opportunities arise.

About the Public Relations Global Network

Founded in 1992 by a group of visionary public relations leaders, PRGN is one of the world's largest international networks of independent public relations and communications agencies, with approximately 800 professionals in more than 70 locations.

PRGN partners are independent, local, owner-operated public relations and marketing communications firms that share expertise and resources, while providing broad-based comprehensive communications strategies to clients worldwide.

Companies or organizations interested in the services of PRGN's local agency network can visit its Agency Directory section for more information.

Independent agencies interested in joining the network can visit the member recruitment section of the PRGN website for more information.

About PR House

Established in 2010 in South Korea, PR House is a full-service public relations agency assisting clients in all aspects of reputation management, specializing in creative integrated communications, effective and measurable implementation and communications counsel. It utilizes its broad range of integrated services across multiple industries – consumer marketing, corporate communications, digital media strategies, public affairs, government relations, technology and healthcare. With in-depth communications expertise, it helps clients inform the people they need to reach.

PR House was selected as an“excellent small and medium-sized enterprise” for management innovation by South Korea's Ministry of SMEs and Startups in 2019.

About Two cents

Based in Brussels, Belgium, Two cents is a media and communications agency whose expertise ranges from public relations and digital media to content and communications management in several industries, including construction and interior design, tourism, trade fairs and events, retail, and information and communication technology.

