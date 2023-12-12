(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Thin Film and Printed Battery Market was valued USD 180.8 Million in 2023 and projected to reach USD 821.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Thin Film and Printed Battery Market ”, by Type (Thin Film Batteries and Printed Batteries), Component (Electrodes, Cathodes, Anodes, Substrates and Electrolytes), Material (Lithium-Ion, Lithium Polymer and Zinc), Voltage (Below 1.5 V, 1.5 to 3 V and Above 3 V), Capacity (Below 10 mAh, 10 to 100 mAh and Above 100 mAh), Rechargeabilty (Primary and Secondary), Application (Consumer Electronics, Medical Devices, Smart Packaging, Smart Cards, Wireless Sensors and Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global Thin Film and Printed Battery Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 180.8 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 821.4 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 24.1% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Type , Component, Material, Capacity, Rechargeabilty, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW NGK Insulators, Ltd. Renata SA Sample of Companies Covered VARTA AG STMicroelectronics N.V. Panasonic Corporation

Download the Sample -

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Thin Film and Printed Battery Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits .

Market Overview

The rise of portable and wearable consumer electronics has propelled the swift adoption of thin film and printed batteries. Recognized for their eco-friendly nature, these batteries are increasingly finding applications across diverse industry verticals, including healthcare and textiles, particularly in the production of smart devices and materials. Anticipated to experience growth in the forecast period, the global market for thin film and printed batteries boasts various advantages, such as energy efficiency and environmental friendliness. The surge in demand for portable and adaptable consumer electronics is expected to further drive market expansion. Nevertheless, the manufacturing process of these batteries is often time-consuming and susceptible to defects, presenting a potential hurdle for market growth. Conversely, the future holds promising growth prospects, especially in energy harvesting applications, for players in the thin film and printed battery market.

Major Vendors in the Global Thin Film and Printed Battery Market:



Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

Enfucell

Ultralife Corporation

Molex, LLC

NGK Insulators, Ltd.

Renata SA

VARTA AG

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

Imprint Energy

LG Chem Ltd. NEC Corporation

Request for Discount @

Increasing Focus on Miniaturization of Electronic Devices

The thin film and printed batteries market is experiencing a surge in growth due to an increasing emphasis on the miniaturization of electronic devices. As the demand for smaller and more compact consumer electronics continues to rise, there is a growing need for energy storage solutions that can seamlessly integrate into these miniature devices. Thin film and printed batteries, with their slender profiles and flexible form factors, are emerging as crucial components in meeting the requirements of miniaturized electronic devices. This trend is particularly evident in sectors such as wearable technology and portable gadgets, where the focus on sleek designs and lightweight solutions aligns perfectly with the capabilities of thin film and printed batteries. The market is witnessing a paradigm shift driven by the technological drive towards smaller, yet powerful, electronic devices, positioning thin film and printed batteries at the forefront of innovation in this evolving landscape.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Growing demand for foldable electronics and wearables Adoption of thin, flexible, and printed batteries in wearable medical devices

Opportunities:



Increasing adoption of wireless sensors Development of next-generation thin film lithium-air batteries

Expanding realm of Internet of Things (IoT) devices

The thin film and printed batteries market is experiencing a pivotal opportunity with the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The ever-expanding realm of IoT, encompassing a diverse range of interconnected devices, is driving the demand for compact and flexible power solutions. Thin film and printed batteries, renowned for their adaptability and lightweight characteristics, are emerging as a crucial enabler for the IoT landscape. These batteries can conform to various shapes and sizes, making them an ideal choice to power the multitude of sensors and electronic components embedded in IoT devices. As IoT applications continue to permeate sectors like healthcare, smart homes, and industrial settings, the thin film and printed batteries market stands at the forefront, poised to play a pivotal role in providing efficient and tailored power solutions for the evolving needs of the interconnected world.

The market for Thin Film and Printed Battery is led by Asia Pacific.

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to register the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2023 to 2028. Within the thin film and printed battery market in this region, a detailed analysis has been conducted for China, India, Japan, and the remaining countries in Asia Pacific. The surge in demand for IoT-enabled devices and the widespread adoption of portable consumer electronics, particularly in China and India, are key drivers of the market's growth. India, with its substantial industrial development, increasing mobile and internet penetration, skilled workforce, and political stability, presents significant growth opportunities for the IoT market. The country stands out as a leading adopter of technologies and related products. Additionally, factors such as a rise in infrastructural activities, population growth, increasing per capita income, the penetration of high-end technologies, and economic growth contribute to the thriving thin film and printed battery market in the region. Furthermore, the utilization of compact electronics and medical devices in countries like China, Japan, and Malaysia further propels the growth of the thin film and printed battery market in the Asia Pacific region.

The 1.5V to 3V Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

The global thin film and printed battery market is categorized by voltage rating, including segments of 1.5V, 1.5V-3V, and above 3V. A significant growth driver in the market is the rising trend of transitioning from 1.5V to 3V, particularly evident in various applications like RFID tags, smart labels, entertainment devices, and medical patches. This shift signifies an increased acceptance of higher voltage ratings. Concurrently, the sub-1 segment is specifically tailored for low-profile applications such as wearable electronics, smart tags, and various medical devices.

Inquire Before Buying:

Browse Similar Reports:

Thin Film Sensor Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Thin Film Coatings Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Flexible Thin Film Market 2023 – 2030 by Polyester / BOPET {Thin Film and Thick Film}, and Others), Application (Packaging, Industrial, and Others),Raw Material (Polypropylene {BOPP and CPP} - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that a market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain themselves in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

1248 CarMia Way Richmond,

VA 23235,

United States.

USA: +1 847 450 0808

Email: ...

Web :

Follow Us on: | Twitter | LinkedIn |