Science 37 Receives Top Honors In Everest PEAK Matrix®

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Science 37 emerges as the only clinical trial site to be recognized as a Leader in Decentralized Clinical Trials

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCE), the clinical research industry-leading MetasiteTM today announced that it has been named a Leader in the Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCT) PEAK Matrix® Assessment by the Everest Group, for the third consecutive year.



The only clinical trial site to be named as a Leader in the PEAK Matrix, Science 37 enables clinical trial sponsors to access patients who are unreachable through traditional site networks given their inherent geographic limitations. Powered by the world's leading telemedicine investigators, dedicated mobile nurses, and an expansive network of patient communities, Science 37 enables patients to participate from the comfort of their own homes, and trial sponsors to enroll faster and reach more diverse patient populations.

“We are pleased to be recognized as a Leader in DCT and the only clinical trial site in the category,” said David Coman, Chief Executive Officer, Science 37.“Our ability to provide enrollment speed and access to new patient populations makes Science 37 an invaluable asset to pharma sponsors, and an excellent complement to traditional clinical trial networks. It is great to see our mission and capabilities recognized by Everest in this assessment.”

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: SNCE) mission is to accelerate clinical research by enabling universal trial access for patients. Through our MetasiteTM we reach an expanded population beyond the traditional site, delivering on our goal of clinical research that works for everyone-with greater patient diversity. Patients gain the flexibility to participate from the comfort of their own homes, at their local community provider, or at a traditional site when needed. Our Metasite is powered by a proprietary technology platform with in-house medical and operational experts that drive uniform study orchestration, enabling greater compliance and high-quality data. To learn more, visit , or email ... .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the products offered by Science 37 and the markets in which it operates, and Science 37's anticipated growth and profitability. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words“believe,”“can,”“could”,“seek”,“project,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“intend,”“strategy,”“future,”“opportunity,”“plan,”“may,”“might”,“should,”“will,”“would,”“will be,”“will continue,”“will likely result” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the ability to maintain the listing of Science 37's securities on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, (ii) volatility in the price of Science 37's securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Science 37 operates, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Science 37's business, changes in its capital structure, and general economic and financial market conditions, including fluctuations in currency exchange rates, economic instability, and inflationary conditions (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional opportunities, (iv) the risk that Science 37 may never achieve or sustain profitability, (v) the risk that Science 37 will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all, (vi) failure to realize anticipated cost savings, and (vii) risks related to general economic and financial market conditions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the“Risk Factors” section of Science 37's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on March 6, 2023 and in the other documents filed by Science 37 from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Science 37 assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Science 37 does not give any assurance that Science 37 will achieve its expectations.

