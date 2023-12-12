Aqua Security Named Overall Leader In Gigaom Radar Report For Container Security

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aqua recognized for deep industry expertise, pace of innovation and comprehensiveness after outperforming competitors and receiving the most“exceptional” ratings across all categories

BOSTON, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security , the pioneer in cloud native security, today announced it was ranked as the overall leader in the GigaOm Radar for Container Security . As the highest-ranking Outperformer, Aqua was recognized for its deep industry expertise, pace of innovation and comprehensive set of capabilities to protect customers in the cloud.



According to GigaOm,“There are not many container security issues [Aqua] does not have a solution for. If it happens in the container lifecycle, Aqua is there. The depth of integration among the services, along with the breadth of container security-specific functionality, is a strength for this platform, and few competitors are as zeroed in and as comprehensive.”

The report, which acknowledges the unique and highly dynamic attack surfaces associated with container security and the growing challenges spanning the entire software development lifecycle, assesses each vendor's execution, roadmap and ability to innovate. Aqua received the“exceptional: outstanding focus and execution” rating for its industry-leading capabilities, including runtime drift prevention, cloud native detection and response, alert analysis and prioritization, registry scanning and monitoring, policy enforcement, and DevOps build scanning. Overall, Aqua received the most“exceptional” ratings across categories out of all 15 companies evaluated and stood out for flexibility, scalability, cost and ease of use.

The report stated:“Aqua Security's rate of innovation and breadth of core feature set earned them an Outperformer designation and placed them into the Leaders circle.”

Aqua offers full lifecycle container security to protect container-based cloud native applications from development to production. These capabilities are available as part of the Aqua Platform - the only integrated cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP) that can see and stop cloud native attacks in progress and protect businesses.

“Aqua has been a leader in the industry since its inception in 2015, and this recognition not only validates our continued leadership in the market but also highlights the amazing innovation our team brings to the industry,” said Gilad Elyashar, chief product officer at Aqua.“Container security is a rapidly evolving space and companies need solutions that can go beyond visibility for true cloud native protection. That's why we've focused our efforts on building capabilities to see and stop attacks, especially in complex container-based environments.”

This recognition is the most recent in a series of company honors. Aqua was recently named the CISO Choice Award winner in the Cloud Workload Protection Platform category. The company was also selected as the“Enterprise Cloud Security Solution Provider of the Year” in the 7th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program for transforming the way companies approach cloud native security. Aqua has also previously been named a Leader and Outperformer in the GigaOm Radar Report for Container Security , a Leader in the GigaOm Radar for Vulnerability Management , and a Platform Leader in the GigaOm Radar for Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) .

The GigaOm Radar for Container Security is part of a series of documents that help IT organizations assess competing solutions in the market. This report highlights key container security vendors and equips IT decision-makers with the information needed to select the best fit for their businesses and use case requirements. Read more about the findings and download the report on Aqua's website.

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security sees and stops attacks across the entire cloud native application lifecycle in a single, integrated platform. From software supply chain security for developers to cloud security and runtime protection for security teams, Aqua helps customers reduce risk while building the future of their businesses. The Aqua Platform is the industry's most comprehensive Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, IL with Fortune 1000 customers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit .

