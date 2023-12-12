Palestinian Injured By Israeli Army Fire, 45 Arrested In West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Dec 12 (Petra) -- A Palestinian was shot and injured by Israeli occupation troops north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday and 45 were arrested in army raids across the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.Palestinian medical sources said troops raided the town of Silwad, north of Ramallah, and fired live rounds, wounding a man.Meanwhile, Israeli forces staged search-and-arrest raids in the cities of Ramallah, El Bireh, Bethlehem, Nablus, Jenin, Hebron and neighborhoods of occupied East Jerusalem, and rounded up 45 "wanted" people.Israeli military bulldozers also demolished a farming facility in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Anata, which they said was unlicensed.