BP3 SHORTLISTED FOR THE 2024 HSJ PARTNERSHIP AWARDS RECOGNISING THE MOST EFFECTIVE COLLABORATIONS WITH THE NHS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BP3 Shortlisted in HSJ Awards

BP3 Global Inc., has been shortlisted as the 'Best Consultancy Partnership within the NHS' category for the HSJ Partnership Awards 2024.

BALLITO, KZN, SOUTH AFRICA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- BP3 SHORTLISTED FOR THE 2024 HSJ PARTNERSHIP AWARDS RECOGNISING THE MOST EFFECTIVE COLLABORATIONS WITH THE NHSBP3 Global Inc. , a leading global intelligent automation consultancy, in collaboration with Mersey and West Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Trust (MWL), proudly announces that it has been shortlisted as the 'Best Consultancy Partnership within the NHS' category for the HSJ Partnership Awards 2024 , recognising the most effective collaborations with the NHS.Transforming services offered by the NHS and their partner organisations is important for improving many aspects of the patient, carer and staff experience as well as enhancing operations and administration. Consultancies play a positive role in helping the NHS develop services which create better outcomes for patients, save money and improve efficiency.BP3 was first engaged as part of the Trust's highly innovative approach to invest in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) with the clear goal of delivering service improvement and cost efficiencies across both patient and HR administration processes.With no BluePrint for RPA withn the NHS, the Trust was able to trailblaze through complex technology with the backing of BP3 as their chosen automation professionals. BP3 supported with the build for initial automations - upskilling the Trust's in-house team, and driving further expansion of the RPA service not just across HR, but also moving to Lead Employer and Trust HR.Since January 2022, over 6,000 working hours have been saved in addition to reduced overtime due to“getting it right first time”. This has also supported staff retention, in an industry that currently has over 120,000 positions to fill (BMA, September 2023).Today MWL is viewed as a leader in both RPA, and Digital Transformation across the NHS. The widespread adoption of RPA technology, facilitated by Consultancy Partners such as BP3, marks a significant stride towards a more agile, and patient-centric NHS. As Trusts share, learn, and evolve together, the promise of a digitally enhanced healthcare system becomes realisable.This collective endeavour supported and driven by BP3, firmly embraces the national NHS vision for“Scaling People Services”Mark Ramsay, RPA Project Lead, Mersey and West Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Trust, said:“While our internal team initiated the streamlining of processes to enable RPA integration, it was BP3's expertise that propelled us forward ahead of other NHS Organisations. They didn't just offer guidance; they challenged traditional approaches and made us think differently about how we automate tasks, while minimising information governance risks. Their commitment to helping us build our internal RPA capacity has been intrinsic to the success of the programme”.Scott Francis, CEO of BP3, emphasized the significance of the MWL RPA Project and the importance of the HSJ Awards:“The BP3 and Mersey & West Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Trust collaboration has further fuelled the journey with RPA and laid the groundwork for the adoption and benefits of automation across other Trusts, amplifying the impact of technology within the NHS framework.”The Trust's partnership with BP3 has enabled us to work hand in hand with other Trusts in Manchester, Kent, and Newcastle, all of which have adopted a similar Intelligent Automation journey. The HSJ Awards and the specific shortlisting achieved through the collaborative approach recognises the positive impact that Automation Programmes are having within the Trust itself and the NHS overall.”About BP3 Global, Inc.:Since its establishment in 2007, BP3 Global has maintained a singular dedication to crafting and implementing process automation solutions for many of the world's leading organisations.At BP3 we go beyond that by offering comprehensive expertise in cutting-edge technologies, including Robotic Process Automation, Digital Process Automation, Process Orchestration, AI-based Intelligent Document Processing, Application Modernization, Decision Automation, and Workload Automation.What sets BP3 apart is our distinctive process-oriented approach, our adherence to design-thinking principles, and our unparalleled proficiency in the entire spectrum of digital process automation technologies. Our organizational culture emphasizes a commitment to more focus, more foresight, and more follow-up in every project we undertake, making us truly unique.For more information, please visitBP3 Press ContactJason CleghornMarketing Director, BP3T: +27 (0) 83 619 6550E: ...About the HSJ AwardsNow in its seventh year, 228 entries have been received for this year's Partnership Awards, with 188 projects and individuals meriting inclusion on the final shortlist, The high volume - and exceptional quality – of applications once again mirrors the impressive levels of innovation and care continually being developed across the UK's healthcare system.For more information/media enquiries relating to the 2024 HSJ Partnership Awards, please contact Rebecca Bright via ... or tel: +44 20 7608 9056.

Jason Cleghorn

BP3

836196550 ext.

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube