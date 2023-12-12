Natural Language Processing Market Set To Exceed US$ 140.23 Billion By 2033 With A Remarkable 23.4% CAGR | FMI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The United States leads in Natural Language Processing thanks to its robust economy, fueling startups and businesses in NLP research and development.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global natural language processing market size is likely to jump from US$ 17.08 billion in 2023 to US$ 140.23 billion by 2033. This estimated growth is anticipated to result from a remarkable 23.4% CAGR in the demand for natural language processing over the upcoming decade.The demand for NLP to improve customer experience through inquiry handling and individualized attention is predicted to develop as the e-commerce sector expands and online platforms become more widely used. Furthermore, the market is projected to see significant development potential in the following years due to the growing need for NLP technology solutions and text analytics to assess published material or hate speech.The combination of NLP with deep learning and machine learning has increased automation, which is ultimately driving market expansion. The industry is expanding, and the natural language processing market is rising due to rising demand for smart devices and advanced text analytics. The NLP market is also expanding as a result of an increase in the use of software based on digital technology by corporations and international firms. Many leading companies are investing in creating NLP software based on cutting-edge technology to improve corporate operations. AI technological developments have revolutionized commercial operations. Businesses, especially start-ups and SMEs, are getting customized solutions based on their needs. Businesses are implementing cloud-based solutions to increase scalability and cut expenses overall. These approaches shorten the time needed for gathering and processing data. Business processes can potentially be automated, and data-driven choices can be made with the help of cloud-based interactive voice recognition systems and AI-powered chatbots. The chatbots gather information and assist firms with market and prediction analysis for a specific product. The chatbots gather information and assist firms with market and prediction analysis for a specific product.Code-mixed language poses challenges for NLP implementation, yet rising healthcare investments and automation opportunities through deep learning and machine learning are expected to drive market growth.NLP-enabled software analyzes customer reviews and social media data, aiding marketers in crafting effective campaigns, content creation, and enhancing overall brand service provision and product development.Key Takeaways from the Natural Language Processing Market Report:In 2022, the global natural language processing industry size stood at US$ 14.02 billion.The United States is leading the natural language processing industry with a 23.2% global market share in 2023.In 2023, the United Kingdom NLP market tracks the United States, holding an 8.2% global market share.China emerged as a prominent player in the Asia Pacific natural language processing industry, capturing a 7.1% global market share in 2023.In 2023, Germany possessed a promising 7.4% of the global natural language processing industry.India's natural language processing industry secures a market share of 6.5% in 2023."Our comprehensive analysis reveals a robust growth trajectory driven by the increasing demand for advanced language-based technologies. The Natural Language Processing Market showcases significant expansion opportunities across diverse industry verticals, fueled by the escalating need for efficient communication and data processing solutions. Key Players and Strategies for Success in the Natural Language Processing Market: IBM Corporation, Dolbey Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Apple Inc., 3M Co., Netbase Solutions Inc., Hewlett-Packard Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Verint Systems Inc. Recent Developments in the Natural Language Processing Market: Hugging Face, a supplier of natural language processing models, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) worked together in February 2023 to hasten the development and deployment of large languages. Reddit obtained MeaningCloud in July 2022 to boost machine learning initiatives across its advertising departments. It made interpreting unstructured material easier and delivering pertinent knowledge to Reddit users. It made interpreting unstructured material easier and delivering pertinent knowledge to Reddit users.Natural Language Processing Market Segmentation:By Technology:Auto codingText AnalyticsOptical Character Recognition (OCR)Interactive Voice ResponsePattern & Image RecognitionSpeech AnalyticsBy Type:Rule BasesStatisticalHybridBy Service:Integration ServicesConsulting ServicesMaintenance ServicesBy Deployment Model:On-PremiseOn-DemandBy Application:Sentiment AnalysisData ExtractionRisk and Threat DetectionAutomatic SummarizationContent ManagementLanguage ScoringOthers (Portfolio Monitoring, HR and Recruiting, and Branding and Advertising)By Vertical:Healthcare SectorPublic SectorRetail SectorMedia & EntertainmentManufacturingOther SectorBy Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaWestern EuropeEastern EuropeAsia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)JapanMiddle East & AfricaAuthored By:Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management across verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients. Language Tutor Bots Market Analysis: The market is likely to surpass US$ 5,551.7 Million by 2033 at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. Chatbot Market Growth: It is anticipated to have a prodigious CAGR of 21.6% from 2023 to 2033. The market is predicted to grow from US$ 696.4 million in 2023 to US$ 4.9 billion in 2033. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

